Former Colorado Springs School District 11 Superintendent Dr. Michael j. Thomas is returning to his native state, Minnesota, to become Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools’ new superintendent, according to Southwest News Media, a news organization serving Minneapolis suburbs. Thomas’ departure from D11 stemmed from newly elected conservative board members’ opposition to his equity program for the district.
Thomas was chosen by the Minnesota school district, which is struggling with increasing racist incidents at one of its high schools, for his background as both an educator and equity/integration coordinator. Southwest News reports officials in the Prior Lake-Savage Area have shown joint support for Thomas’ hiring.