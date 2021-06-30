The 2021 legislative session, termed by the majority Democratic party as one of the most productive in Colorado history, gave rise to several new laws aimed at making the criminal justice system more equitable.
Three bills advanced by Sen. Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs, change how long youth offenders can be incarcerated for serious crimes, how accomplices to murder are sentenced, and who can have past arrests and convictions wiped from their record.
“It’s a balancing of the interests of an individual having the capability to move on with their lives after they’ve completed a sentence or after no charges have been filed,” Lee said, referring to House Bill 21-1214, which would seal certain criminal records.
“Does that outweigh the interest of the public of having full access to information?” he says.
Regarding the other bills, he says, “I’m an advocate of providing opportunities and hope for people who have committed wrong acts.”
But journalists stridently opposed sealing criminal records, saying the measure will impede their investigations that can lead to major reform.
House Bill 21-1214 appears to be the most controversial bill Lee supported, drawing criticism from journalists and the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition (CFOIC).
The bill requires arrest records on or after Jan. 1, 2022, to be automatically sealed if no charges have been filed within one year of the arrest. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) must seal the record within 60 days after a year has passed. If the CBI receives charges after sealing, the record must be unsealed immediately.
Older records can be sealed after some years have passed as long as new charges haven’t been filed.
An arrest record for a felony offense with a statute of limitations greater than three years is not eligible for sealing, such as murder.
The bill allows a defendant with multiple conviction records to petition to seal those records if the records aren’t eligible for sealing because of an intervening conviction. That process requires notice to the district attorney, who can object to the sealing and convey victims’ objections to the judge.
To have a record sealed, a defendant can’t have been convicted of a criminal offense since the date of the final disposition of all criminal proceedings against them. Also, sealing isn’t allowed if the person owes restitution, fines, court costs or any other fees unless the judge vacates those.
Drug offenses also can be sealed after seven years for a misdemeanor and 10 years for a felony.
Lee says if lawmakers can help offenders put their criminal past behind them, all of society benefits, noting half of all prison inmates return to prison within three years. Recidivism stems in large part from not being able to get good jobs or develop social standing in their communities, which is complicated by having an arrest on their records.
“Too often, employers deny any opportunity to someone who has committed a felony,” he says. “If a person has gone seven years without committing another offense, they’re not more likely to commit an offense than you or I.”
CFOIC Executive Director Jeff Roberts called the issue “a tough one” because of the competing interests.
While the goal of the bill is laudable — to reduce collateral consequences for some individuals with criminal records — the measure will have another impact.
“There’s no doubt having a record can make it harder to get a good job and find a decent place to live,” Roberts says in an email. “But it was also necessary for state lawmakers to hear from journalists who have used these public records to expose problems in the criminal justice system that need fixing and to background people who run for public office. Sealing records makes it harder to identify systemic problems in the criminal justice system and to hold public officials accountable.”
Several journalists testified before the House Judiciary Committee in April, echoing Roberts’ concerns.
As Roberts reported in a blog at the time, John Ferrugia, a long-time Denver broadcast journalist who now works for the Colorado News Collaborative, provided as an example the case of a speeding driver who killed an elderly couple in Denver several years ago. Arrested 10 times in the past, including for reckless driving, the driver each time pleaded to a minor misdemeanor, and he retained his license.
“Once we exposed this pattern, the state motor vehicles department made modifications to its policies and practices to protect public safety,” Ferrugia said at the hearing. “If those cases were sealed, no one would have ever identified the pattern — which is a very important thing, the pattern — and the public would remain at risk.”
Susan Greene, also with Colorado News Collaborative who chairs the Colorado Press Association’s advocacy committee, said reporters often rely on arrest records to check backgrounds of elected officials and those seeking office.
Greene also warned, “By sealing a wide swath of arrest and conviction records, you will be effectively erasing important information about how specific police, prosecutors and judges do their jobs.... And you would paralyze efforts to, in concrete detail, expose racism, misconduct and other problems with the criminal justice system.”
She cited a specific case in Kiowa County involving a deputy’s use of excessive force and dismissal of charges in other cases in which he was involved. Those records of dismissal helped her investigate the officer, she noted, through which a pattern emerged.
But Lee comes down on the side of those trying to rebuild their lives.
“Thirty percent of arrests do not result in charges being filed,” Lee says in an interview. “That’s a significant number. It only takes a hunch to arrest a person; it’s not a conviction. In America you are innocent until you are proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
“So equity, justice and liberty should compel that a person shouldn’t have a mere arrest for which they are presumed innocent held against them in the public sphere until at least the time charges are filed, and probably even until they are convicted.”
He also notes records of arrests that don’t pass muster with a judge or jury shouldn’t be subjected to public scrutiny and “lead to people not getting jobs, housing, a loan and all the collateral consequences that flow from having an arrest record.”
Lee says the arrest records would remain available to law enforcement and the bill states that those who provide treatment to sex offenders and domestic abusers also will be given access to sealed arrest records for those individuals.
House Bill 21-1209 would “provide hope and opportunity for youngsters who had committed their offenses when they were 18, 19 or 20 years old,” Lee says.
The measure arises from a U.S. Supreme Court decision several years ago that said juveniles who commit serious crimes can’t be sent to prison for life without the possibility of parole. At that time, there were 50 inmates affected in Colorado; now there are 49, because one died by suicide in prison, Lee says.
Colorado responded to the ruling by adopting a bill a few years ago that allowed such prisoners to seek a hearing for reconsideration of their sentence after serving 40 years in prison. State legislation also set up specialized programs for inmates who were 15, 16 or 17 at the time the crime was committed to teach life skills — how to drive a car, how to use the internet, how to apply for a job — to help inmates be successful should they be released.
The new bill essentially expands eligibility to those programs to inmates who were young adults when the crime was committed.
Lee says the Supreme Court noted that research proves that people under 25 don’t have the frontal lobe brain maturity of adults, which enables the ability to plan, consider consequences and choose inhibiting behavior. That means, he says, they’re “redeemable” and a crime “should not define the rest of their lives.”
The bill specifically excludes anyone who’s serving a life sentence. But anyone serving a long sentence for a “non-homicide offense” would be eligible after 20 years in prison for a specialized program to prepare them for release.
Also, anyone who is serving a term resulting from them being charged with homicide but to which they pleaded to a lesser charge can enter the program after serving 30 years of their sentence.
Moreover, inmates are screened for the program. To qualify, they must have been “a good boy or girl” in prison, as Lee says, with no disciplinary actions and a record of embracing all rehabilitative programming offered to them.
In other words, Lee notes, “You can’t screw up while you’re in the program.
“If you fully complete that program, you go in front of the parole board,” Lee says.
The earlier bills recently led to the release of roughly nine people in March, he says.
Senate Bill 21-124 would redefine who can be sentenced to how long for felony murder.
Lee calls the felony murder statute “an archaic derivation” from Old English common law that allowed the government to treat anyone who was in the process of committing one of six felonies, including arson, kidnapping or sexual assault, when someone dies to be charged with felony murder.
The only available sentence to felony murder is life without parole.
Although adapted over the years, the law “was still draconian, and significant injustices have occurred,” Lee says.
One example would be a teenager who hooks up with a friend to steal a car, a police officer observes the carjacking and fires his weapon, killing an innocent bystander. Those two youths could be charged with felony murder, because someone died due to their commission of a felony.
One of the more high profile cases was that of Lisl Auman in 1997, Lee says.
She and a friend went to a house in the mountains to retrieve her belongings from a place she had shared with an old boyfriend. Two other men joined them. As they drove into Denver, a police officer tried to pull them over. The driver fired at the officer. She was captured and handcuffed and placed in the police car, but the gun battle continued, and Denver police officer Bruce VanderJagt was killed.
Her case was later taken up by gonzo journalist Hunter Thompson who campaigned for her release.
The case, Lee says, “pointed out the absolute injustice of people getting sentenced mandatorily to life without parole for being an associate in something that went south. That was what SB-124 was designed to remedy.”
The bill changes felony murder to second degree murder, to which a defendant can be sentenced to 16 to 48 years, if they weren’t the only participant in the underlying crime, didn’t commit or command the homicidal act, weren’t armed with a deadly weapon and didn’t intend to engage in conduct they expected to result in death or serious injury.
Prosecutors objected to the new law, Lee says, because it removed a potential bargaining chip. A prosecutor might want to use the threat of charging an accomplice with felony murder in exchange for their testimony against the shooter. Or, they might have used it to make a deal with the shooter in order to charge the accomplice.
“They were using it as a hell of a hammer to bring maximal charges against lesser responsible associates,” he says.
Though Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski declined to comment on the bills and El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder didn’t respond to a request for comment, 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen has heartburn over the new laws.
The redefinition of felony murder was particularly irksome, he says in an interview. “They really took a hammer to this statute rather than a scalpel,” he says. “If it wasn’t the actual killer, or they didn’t know a plan was in place to commit a murder, I think we could have carved out those situations and given those people some relief.”
But Allen, who testified against the bill, says in some cases, especially those relying on stale evidence, prosecutors have no other avenue to hold people accountable. For example, one decades-old case was pursued under the felony murder statute because there was no way to prove intent and deliberation for a homicide charge because of the passage of time.
Allen also comes down against the bill giving young offenders an opportunity for earlier release. “The inconsistency for me is, we say at 18 people are mature enough to serve in the armed services but not mature enough to be fully accountable for criminal behavior,” he says.
“It also changes the way DAs will engage in plea negotiations with someone who’s eligible for this program,” he says. Prosecutors might not be willing to bargain if the end result ultimately will be release from prison after 20 or 30 years.
Allen says he was least concerned about the sealing of criminal records. Not wild about the idea, he was at least thankful the bill was amended to give DAs opportunity to oppose the sealing and represent victims’ wishes in such cases before the court.
He also noted that some arrest information might already have been mined from records by background check companies that don’t deep-six it in compliance with the bill. “That information still sits out there,” he says.