Colorado college officially celebrated the newly built Ed Robson Arena and Yalich Student Services Center with a ribbon cutting and champagne toast. This season will be the first time the hockey team has played on campus in the 83-year history of the program.
Former CC hockey player Ed Robson and Barbara Yalich were both present for the ceremony and spoke to an audience of CC alums, students and supporters. There were also speeches from CC President L. Song Richardson, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and Jeff Keller, CC Board of Trustees president.
The 3,400-seat arena, a part of the City for Champions project, is located at Cache La Poudre Street and Nevada Avenue and between Dale and Tejon streets.
With limited parking in the area, the arena also has a 320-spot parking garage. Hockey fans will be encouraged to use circulating shuttles connecting the campus to Downtown as well as existing campus parking options and nearby private lots during game days.
The project was estimated to cost $52 million and was constructed with sustainability in mind and CC’s commitment to carbon neutrality. They set a goal to be the first net-zero energy consumption ice arena in the U.S.
CC played games at The Broadmoor World Arena before moving to the campus. The team will begin this new hockey era with new head coach Kris Mayotte who replaced former coach Mike Haviland.