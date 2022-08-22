Tina Peters is the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder who isn’t allowed to work as Mesa County Clerk and Recorder — or indeed, contact the Mesa County Clerk’s Office — because she’s facing numerous felony charges related to election tampering. But she’s most upset that she wasn’t allowed to leave Colorado for fellow election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell’s voter fraud "summit" in Missouri this past weekend.
Peters sent out a mass email late Monday, when that party was well and truly over, blasting Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein for nixing her travel plans.
Facing criminal charges, Peters must abide by bond conditions that mean she’s required to submit a request to travel out of state. Her bond was revoked in July when she left Colorado for Las Vegas, Nevada, without permission; a warrant issued for her arrest was later rescinded. Peters again violated her bond conditions in July by contacting the Elections Department in Mesa County, NPR reported.
In her email, Peters complains without evidence that a “corrupt court system” prohibited her from leaving the state this time. At Lindell's election conspiracy event, Peters was “supposed to be a key speaker,” her email said, yet "[t]he District Attorney said plainly he opposed her travel to speak at the event because he found the content of the event to be 'offensive.'"
That's not exactly true. Regarding Peters’ attempt to leave the state, KKCO11 reports that documents from Rubinstein say: "On behalf of the county I represent, [I] object to this request, do not believe it is necessary, and represent to the court that this may be the most offensive travel request the undersigned has seen." (Italics added.)
According to KKCO11, the document also points out, "In summary, Ms. Peters is seeking permission to leave the state so that she can be celebrated as a hero for the conduct that a grand jury has indicted her for, and claims this is necessary to further her business interests, at a time where she continues to draw a substantial salary as the elected Clerk and Recorder, while doing no work for the county who is paying her." (Peters is still drawing her $93,000-a-year salary while under indictment.)
Peters faces three felony counts of attempting to influence a public servant, two felony counts of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and one felony count of identity theft. She also faces misdemeanor counts for first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failure to comply with requirements of the Colorado secretary of state.
In a single sentence at the end of her email, Peters claims her "requests to visit her 93 year old mother, her daughter and granddaughter have also been denied." She does not detail the requests or say where these family members live.
Peters' mass email was "Paid for By Committee to Elect Tina Peters" — despite the fact she was soundly beaten in the Republican primary by Pam Anderson and lost again in a recount.