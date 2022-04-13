It was 25 years ago that a grassroots groundswell of support pushed a special tax onto the city ballot to fund Trails, Open Space and Parks. Many city officials and influence brokers opposed it.
Now, the city announces a celebration of the 25th anniversary of voter approval of the measure in April 1997, which imposed a .01 percent sales tax.
Millions of dollars raised over the last 25 years has led to conservation of more than 7,500 acres of open space, construction or improvement of 66 parks and creation of 50 miles of trails.
“It’s nearly impossible to imagine Colorado Springs without the amazing outdoor amenities that we have been able to create and protect through the TOPS program,” Karen Palus, Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services director, said in a release.
The city is hosting a 25-week #MyTOPS social media campaign thanking residents for their investment and highlighting how the program contributes to the city’s quality of life.
TOPS was renewed in 2003 to continue through 2025. A measure on the November 2021 ballot to extend and increase the tax failed.
Check out the history of TOPS at ColoradoSprings.gov/TOPS.