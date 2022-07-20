The “Towing Carrier Nonconsensual Tows” law, set to go into effect Aug. 10, offers additional protections to car owners.
The law requires towing carriers to return a car after the owner pays 15 percent of fees, capped at $60, according to a fact sheet on the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies’ website. It also requires a 24-hour notice for nonconsensual tows, with exceptions, such as if a vehicle is obstructing a fire zone.
Towing carriers will now also have to photograph the condition of the vehicle and document the reason for the tow prior to hookup. The law also prohibits the towing of a vehicle because of expired registration or license plates, unless it’s authorized by law enforcement.
The full fact sheet can be found at puc.colorado.gov/towing.