On Sept. 26, Mountain Metro began part of its fall 2021 service changes:
• Route 37 (Hancock Plaza/Colorado Springs Airport): Convert new Route 37 serving the Amazon facility and the Colorado Springs Airport from an express service to a full-service route with additional trips and stops, and ADA paratransit service. The route will run as a full-service route, on a Saturday schedule, seven days a week.
• Route 11 (World Arena/PPCC): On-time performance issues will be addressed on Saturdays and Sundays.
Due to a shortage of drivers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the following service changes will be delayed until more drivers are hired:
• Route 22 (Southborough via Murray Boulevard): Sunday service will be added.
• Route 23 (Galley Road): Add Sunday service.
The driver shortage has interrupted service on routes 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 35 and 38, according to Mountain Metro’s website.
Saturday service reductions include cancellation of routes 6, 8, 12 and 34, and reductions in frequency on routes 1, 3, 5, 7, 25 and 27.
Riders are reminded that Route 33 (Incline/Cog Shuttle) stopped operating on Sept. 26 and won’t resume until late April. Route 36 (Manitou Avenue Shuttle) also has ended for the season. For the latest on routes, check mmtransit.com or 719-385-7433.