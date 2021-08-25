Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and the Board of El Paso County Commissioners jumped to lobby for keeping Space Command here after former President Donald Trump claimed he alone decided to move the command to Huntsville, Alabama, just before he left office.
“On its merits, its obvious Space Command needs to stay in Colorado Springs,” county commissioners, all of whom are Republicans, said. Suthers said in a statement, “We have maintained throughout the process that the permanent basing decision for U.S. Space Command was not made on merit.”
Polis and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera said, “It’s clear that the former President — now through his own admission — made this misguided decision for political or personal purposes.”
Trump’s statement came Aug. 20 on the Alabama-based syndicated radio show “Rick&Bubba.” Several investigations, at the urging of the city and others, are underway to determine how the decision was made and whether it should be reversed.