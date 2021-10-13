The five-day project was funded by the Smokebrush Foundation and featured about a dozen volunteer artists. This street, along with others in Manitou Springs, sees heavy tourist traffic and speeding vehicles, an issue that has recently plagued the city.
The message behind the mural project is to slow down and ponder patience. Additionally, a permanent three-way stop sign was installed at the intersection next to Memorial Park.
The art project is the first of its kind in the Pikes Peak region and was a collaboration that involved established local artists Kat Tudor, muralist Manuel Pulido and Steve Wood of Concrete Couch. The city had asked the Manitou Springs Creative District to spearhead a street project to help slow traffic, increase stop sign compliance and boost awareness of pedestrians.