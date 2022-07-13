The El Paso County jail reported two more deaths in the last week, bringing the death toll in the jail to 14 since January 2020.
The most recent death: a female inmate who was found unresponsive at 9:16 p.m. July 3 in her assigned cell.
Sheriff’s personnel and medical staff attempted life-saving actions until an ambulance crew arrived, but she died.
The next day, on July 4, a male inmate was found unresponsive at about 7:35 a.m. in his cell. Again, deputies and medical staff attempted to revive him and an ambulance and Colorado Springs Fire Department responded, but the inmate died.
The identities of both will not be released until the Coroner’s Office makes positive identification and notifies next of kin.
Meantime, inmate Cristo Canett, 48, was found to have died in custody on April 26 from peritonitis due to a perforated duodenal ulcer, according to an autopsy report released on June 27.