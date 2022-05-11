UCCS celebrated the expansion of its Cybersecurity Education and Research Center with a ribbon cutting on May 5.
According to a UCCS news release, the $7 million, 26,000-square-foot expansion of the Kevin W. O’Neil Cybersecurity Education and Research Center will house “state-of-the-art cybersecurity education and research facilities for UCCS students, faculty and community partners, including labs, classrooms, computer centers, conference rooms, offices and areas equipped for distance learning.”
The company Davidson, which works in cybersecurity, among other areas, has dedicated a cyber research lab to the expanded Research Center, according to the news release.
The UCCS release notes that cybersecurity jobs are some of the fastest-growing career areas in the nation, something it said the center is poised to help engage students and the community with through partnerships that expand educational and workforce opportunities.