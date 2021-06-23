The U.S. Department of Labor recently approved an academic certificate from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs’ cybersecurity analyst apprenticeship program, supported by Englewood, Colorado-based Spry Squared Inc., a women- and minority-owned IT consulting firm.
The program aims to prepare students for a fast-growing field that one nonprofit estimated needs thousands more professionals — 17,000 in Colorado alone. Through course work, boot camps and workplace training, apprentices achieve an academic certificate through a Registered Apprenticeship Program.
In a release, Dr. Karen Markel, dean of the UCCS College of Business, said the recognition helps UCCS offer “aspiring cybersecurity analysts a high quality, industry-recognized pathway to reach their career goals.”
“We are excited at the prospect of being able to give apprentices customized training in cybersecurity,” said Steve Spry, vice president and chief technology officer at Spry Squared, Inc.
UCCS was awarded nearly $6 million in grant funding from the Labor Department to administer the program over the next three years with the goal of serving more than 5,100 students across 10 states.
UCCS is accepting applications for the 2021 cohort. Learn more at uccs.edu/c-cap or contact ccap@uccs.edu.