UCCS is hoping to receive funding via House Bill 22-1158 to establish a virtual substance abuse counseling center. The bipartisan bill, introduced in the House Feb. 4, is co-sponsored by state representatives Shane Sandridge (R) and Marc Snyder (D).
While the center itself would be located on campus, counseling would be offered online and free of charge to anyone seeking help. The telehealth-style counseling sessions are intended for those in remote rural areas or otherwise without access to transportation, as well as those concerned about the stigma of publicly seeking substance abuse counseling. UCCS graduate students currently in training to become counselors would staff the center, while being overseen by faculty.