UCCS announced Aug. 3 it will open the T. Rowe Price Career and Innovation Center, a newly expanded and relocated resource hub for students and alumni in the heart of campus, as the fall semester opens.
The center was made possible by a contribution from T. Rowe Price, a global management investment firm.
An opening ceremony of the re-imagined space at the University Center will be held in September.
The center offers career exploration and counseling, resources and education, information about internships and open positions, as well as access to interview rooms and events. It’s open to all students and alumni. UCCS predicts the center will result in greater employment access.
UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy called funding for the center “not just a gift to UCCS, but also to those who rely on talented, skilled employees and well-rounded citizens — the Pikes Peak region and the entire state of Colorado.”
Susan Nakai, T. Rowe Price’s head of individual investors, services and operations, said, “UCCS is a key source of talent for T. Rowe Price locally, and the UCCS alumni at T. Rowe Price are actively engaged in giving back on campus and helping develop students to be ready for the workforce.”