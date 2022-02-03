It's well known that COVID-19 has pressured the health care industry, prompting some workers to quit, further stressing those left behind to carry on.
Now, UCHealth, which runs city-owned Memorial Hospitals, announces it has started the UCHealth Ascend Career Program to help people obtain education and "upskilling" to join the health care workforce.
In partnership with Guild Education, a leading education and upskilling platform, the program is designed to offer growth opportunities to current UCHealth employees while also attracting new workers who wish to pursue a career in health care.
The program comes at a time with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts that health care employment will swell by 16 percent by 2030, faster than the average for other occupations. That means health care will add 2.6 million jobs in the next eight years.
In Colorado, UCHealth said in a release, the outlook is grim because the state's population is growing, just as more workers are retiring, with a lesser number of nurses and other health care providers entering the workforce.
“UCHealth is taking an innovative approach to improving health care labor challenges by providing exciting education benefits for both our current staff, as well as those who wants to enter the health care field,” Elizabeth B. Concordia, president and CEO of UCHealth, said in the release. “We know the cost of higher education and certification programs can be a barrier to career growth, and the Ascend Program will help extend those opportunities for all.”
Within the Ascend Program, UCHealth will fully fund a selection of clinical certifications as well as foundational learning programs such as English language and college prep. UCHealth will also fund select degree programs in social work, behavioral health and other areas. These programs target critical staffing areas, and support for employees’ growth into these roles will help address the shortage of clinical health care workers.
The Ascend Program will offer opportunity for career development to those interested in entering the health care field by reducing barriers, such as the financial means to earn a high school diploma, certifications or an advanced degree. A high school diploma or GED will no longer be required for applicants of certain roles because UCHealth will be able to fund this education once employees are hired. Eligible employees will have access to the program starting on day one of employment, the release said.
Said David Mafe, UCHealth chief diversity officer, “The program supports social mobility, enabling diverse candidates to access sustainable jobs and support their families. Our goal is to make health care careers available to those who would not otherwise have considered them.”
“The past two years have underscored how vital health care workers are to our society,” Rachel Carlson, chief executive officer and co-founder of Guild Education, said in the release. “As a Colorado headquartered company, all of us at Guild are honored to partner with UCHealth to launch this program and provided health care workers the pathways, skills and resources they need to care for our shared community.”
UCHealth plans to pump $50 million into the program over the next several years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.