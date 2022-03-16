The bombing started at 5 a.m., when Marina Govorun* and her mother were blasted awake by the sounds of explosions. “They were huge,” says Govorun, her voice catching. “They woke everyone in town up."
The Russian forces had begun bombing the Ukrainian military base just outside of her town. After the initial shock, she got online and saw that the same thing was happening all over Ukraine.
By lunchtime that day, there were hundreds of military vehicles swarming into town, as well as intermittent explosions. “There were helicopters flying directly above my roof, just 10 meters above us,” says Govorun. “There were fighter jets. It was the scariest thing.”
Two years ago, Marina’s father died. Soon after, she moved from South America back to Ukraine to be with her mother. Years before, she had lived in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine on the border with Poland, but her mother lives in a town in the country’s southern Kherson province, where fighting has been especially fierce, and the bombing intense.
By the end of the first day, the Ukrainian military approached the town, and fighting started. “There was a battle going on for four days, and the Russian military was hiding here in the village. They took over the town, they put up Russian flags,” says Govorun. “The Russians were here, in the village, and of course the Ukrainian military didn’t want to bomb us, so they were a bit limited.”
So far her town (*Marina has asked the Indy to use a pseudonym and to not name her location) has escaped the worst of the bombing, but one nearby has been hit severely, with many houses destroyed. Govorun’s town is still seeing sporadic fighting, as well as roving bands of opportunistic thieves. A bomb destroyed her local pharmacy, as well as the main marketplace.
Govorun and her mother stocked up on everything they could find the week before the invasion began and filled every available bucket with water. She also says that the mayor successfully negotiated with the Russian troops to evacuate about 50 people from the village, mostly older people or those with chronic illnesses.
When Govorun spoke with the Indy, things had quieted down a little, and people were going outside, albeit very cautiously. The townspeople put on white armbands when they did, though. “Nobody told us to do that, it just seemed like a good idea,” Govorun says.
She says that some residents had spoken to the occupying soldiers and been told they can go and do whatever they want — “It’s your land, we are here to protect you,” one was told. But troops have also quartered themselves in people’s homes — apologetically, at times, but forcefully — and some townspeople have been killed.
“In the first days, when people were panicking and trying to escape the bombing, there were several incidents when cars were driving out of the village. … I think they didn’t stop when the soldiers told them to, but they were shot at, and several people were killed trying to escape,” Govorun says.
Here in Colorado Springs, Ukrainian residents are constantly monitoring the situation on the ground in their homeland, and trying to help their loved ones get to safety.
Elena Prooth moved to Colorado Springs in 2017, where she married her husband, Charles, shortly after. The two had been dating for years, and had spent many memorable nights in Kyiv, visiting museums and the capital’s famous opera houses.
Prooth originally hails from Slavutych, a small Ukrainian town of about 25,000, where she spent much of her childhood. Slavutych was built specifically to house the evacuated personnel of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant after the 1986 disaster.
Her mother is still there now, and it’s all Prooth can think about. So far Slavutych hasn’t been hit at all, and since it’s “in the middle of nowhere,” as Prooth says, she’s hopeful that will remain the case — but the neighboring town has been almost destroyed, so it’s impossible to say what may happen.
“It was my college town, and one of the oldest cities in Ukraine,” she says. “And it was a beautiful town. It is in ruins now. But it wasn’t even a strategic place. … This is state-sponsored terrorism.”
Prooth fondly recalls growing up in Slavutych, the village with two traffic lights. Adjusting to an American lifestyle in the Springs has been a challenge — particularly learning to drive, something she is very proud of. “It’s a big deal learning to drive at 40,” Prooth says. She already spoke English (as well as French, Ukrainian and Russian) but it was hard getting used to American English, looking for a job, and helping her son cope with the culture shock. But now that all seems like nothing.
“These little problems, they have evaporated,” Prooth says. Now she’s laser-focused on getting her mother out of Ukraine. Elena and Charles have been speaking with an immigration lawyer, who is hopeful they can obtain a humanitarian visa for her — but the biggest problem is getting her to the border. There have been talks of creating safe “corridors” for civilians, but so far it hasn’t happened, and there have been reports some of the evacuation routes may even have been mined.
When Prooth spoke with the Indy, her mother was safe, and well stocked with food and other supplies, although the grocery store shelves are empty, and the logistics chains are broken. Prooth has been thinking a lot about what she could have done differently.
“I don’t feel guilt for living here,” Prooth says, “but I do feel guilty about when I discovered the [Russian] troops were building up on the border. I feel guilty that I didn’t go there and take my mom by the hand and get her out to Germany. I didn’t insist,” she says, her voice trembling. “I feel guilty I wasn’t stamping my feet and telling her to leave.”
While Prooth is desperate for a quick end to the war, she hopes NATO won’t get too involved. “If that happens, our civilization could be over,” she says. And she also feels pity for the Russian people. “I’m afraid people will hate and despise Russians, and that’s not fair.”
On March 31, Prooth will become an American citizen, but it’s hard for her to feel anything much about it at the moment. “My country is in ruins. Families are uprooted,” she says. “They will have this wound in their hearts forever.”
It’s particularly galling for her to watch Russian government officials discuss the “special military operation” on television. “They all have homes in the ‘rotten’ West,” she says, using a favored Russian government term for Western countries in general. “They are always spitting at the ‘rotten West’ but they also have villas in Italy,” she says with disgust.
“There was a woman announcing the invasion who was born in Ukraine. Her last name is Ukrainian! These people, they all have children.”
Sergei Vassiliev’s Ukrainian accent is just barely there. After studying at the Kharkiv Special Secondary Music Boarding School in his hometown of Kharkiv, he came to the U.S. in 1995 to attend Interlochen Center for the Arts in Michigan, then earned a scholarship to the University of Michigan. Vassiliev went on to earn his master’s at Rice University, and finally a graduate certificate at the University of Southern California.
In 2008 he auditioned for a spot with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, and moved to town shortly afterwards. He’s performed as a clarinetist here ever since. During our conversation he wears a handmade embroidered Vyshyvanka shirt. “It’s Ukrainian formal wear,” Vassiliev says. “Something a man would wear at his wedding 100 or 200 years ago.”
His hometown of Kharkiv, in the east of Ukraine, has been one of the most heavily shelled cities. “[Russian President Vladimir] Putin really wanted that one, maybe since it’s Russian-speaking. … He believes his own propaganda; he drinks his own Kool-Aid,” he says. “He thought they would waltz in, and everyone would greet them: ‘Thank god, liberators!’” He smirks a little, shaking his head.
Vassiliev’s last time in Kharkiv was mere months ago, in December for Christmas. “It was the most beautiful I had ever seen it,” Vassiliev says, describing the new city center and playgrounds. “It was a really fun Christmas, almost like we were partying for the last time — most expected something would happen soon, but not a full-scale invasion.”
Recently, his parents and other family members were able to get out of the country — they’re now in Slovakia, staying with friends. It was a long, hard drive, as Kharkiv is all the way east, and it was about 1,400 miles to Slovakia. What complicated matters was being unable to take a straight route through Kiev, and skirting other cities being bombed.
Vassiliev was able to get them money using the money transfer app PaySend, and he’s been busy raising money for relief efforts. He encourages anyone interested in helping to go to his site, sergeiclarinet.info/Ukraine.
“It’s an easy subject to… ‘sell,’ if that’s the right word. I just show photos of my hometown before, and after, and people start crying. We’ve raised $16,000 in last two days,” Vassiliev says, and he’s been able to help people in Ukraine pay for transit with that money. To get a taxi out of Kharkiv, his nephew had to pay $500.
“This is my community, and I love this community,” Vassiliev says, recounting how so many people attended his Zoom fundraiser to hear him speak the day before, and generously donated.
One thing Vassiliev says is not clearly understood in the West is that Ukraine has been at war for the last eight years — localized in a small area, but a very real war for the people of Ukraine.
“The central bank has been saving up liquidity and preparing during this time, in case shit hit the fan,” he says. “Emergency services and many other agencies have been decentralized, our fighters have lots of combat experience, and our morale is high.”
While he has been encouraged by the strong resistance so far, Vassiliev also knows the odds, and understands the sheer size of the Russian forces. But he also believes there are some small advantages for Ukraine. “They are using 20th century weapons. Ukrainians simply don’t have the hardware the Russians have, but we do have some 21st century weapons,” he says, referencing the Javelin anti-tank missiles and other tech.
Vassiliev compares the Russian propaganda effort to Fox News. “Putin has been in power so long, since the ’90s. That’s how long they [Russian people] have been hearing this stuff,” he says. “Honestly, I feel bad for the Russian people, the lies they put up with, the lack of freedoms.”
While he is thankful his parents have managed to get out, his brother is still there. “It’s hard. Every time I see a notification about bombing — oh, actually they’re bombing right now,” Vassiliev says, looking at his buzzing phone. He shrugs. “It’s a bit like Russian roulette,” he says with a wan smile.
“When I saw the images of my city, my hometown, destroyed … that also feels like someone dying. The beautiful buildings, my favorite street…” Vassiliev trails off. The last report he saw was that already, at least 50 children had been killed in Kharkiv.
“It [the invasion] started out as conventional war, but now it’s just terrorism,” he says. “They weren’t winning so easily, so now they are trying to break our will to fight.”
John Gould is a professor of political science at Colorado College. While his studies have been mostly focused on central Europe, he’s also spent lots of time in Ukraine and taken trips with students to Crimea for research.
Gould hesitates to offer a general assessment on the war in Ukraine. “It’s like reading tea leaves. We’re getting a lot of information, but it’s also coming through very well-curated narratives. It’s hard to tell what’s going on from Colorado,” Gould says. But he notes that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is doing a good job bringing people together.
“Zelenskyy has done a wonderful job creating pride in Ukraine,” he says, “especially as a kind of diverse nation that’s based on a range on complex identities.”
Gould says the effects of mounting sanctions will be felt in Russia, but it’s unclear how that will affect Putin’s decisions.
“Russia’s middle class will get hit very hard. We are already seeing available goods being withheld, or bought up in the anticipation those goods can be sold later at a higher price,” he says, but he’s not sure it will necessarily translate into more protests or anti-Putin sentiment.
“Will people get out in the streets and protest Putin for that? I don’t see the evidence for that,” Gould says. “But we did see 13,000 arrests of citizens we know about, and that’s all across Russia. The urban populations, the young — they’re not quite buying the narratives pushed by the Russian government. And calling it a war and not a ‘special operation’ can get you a 15-year sentence.”
Gould has been surprised by the unity of NATO as well, and particularly the strong German response. “The [German] chancellor got out there and canceled Nordstream, despite that it would be painful for its economy. Even Viktor Orban [prime minister of Hungary], Europe’s own internal dictator, has remained in solidarity with the [European Union], to the point where he’s now on the Russian list of enemies — that’s incredible,” he says.
“I think there is anxiety this invasion could spill over borders into Poland, Slovakia, Hungary. … That’s helped silence their own internal populists. People who months ago were relatively pro-Putin and critical of Brussels are suddenly changing their tune. ... It’s shifting the politics of the region.”
Back in Kherson province, food supplies are a huge concern for the town. Some humanitarian aid has arrived and Govorun’s city officials are trying to arrange some shipments from the Red Cross, but other, more distant villages are completely cut off, and she is hearing reports that they don’t have basics — bread, flour, medicine. She worries they will run out of supplies very soon, and she worries about her mom.
“At first, we were both out of our minds. Right now, there is no shooting, and two days ago running water was restored — so we could shower for the first time in a week,” says Govorun. “That really boosted our morale quite a lot.”
She fears that Putin is “quite literally insane, that’s been clear for a long time,” and his recent statements hinting at nuclear warfare have everyone worried. But she’s also seen statements from Russian oligarchs coming out against the war, and believes that is their best hope to end the invasion. “Our greatest hope is someone close to him will speak reason to him,” she says.
Govorun sees one major difference between this invasion and the last.
“The last time he took these Russian speaking areas, and there actually was a large sentiment in those places that they want to be in Russia. … Not this time. He tried to push that narrative again, because my region is also Russian-speaking, but people much more identify with Ukraine right now, and are more wary of Russia. … They don’t want anything to do with it. Of course, there are those on the other side, but after his recent speech, where he basically said we are not a real country…” she trails off.
Before the invasion, Zelenskyy was not exactly popular. “Everyone had problems with him, but the way he is dealing with this? Now everyone is on his side,” Govorun says. “There is such unity now, it is hard to even express. Everyone is resisting somehow.”
Govorun believes that if they do manage to take major cities like Kyiv and Kharkiv, the Ukrainian people will not accept it, and the insurgency will be deep, bitter and long-lasting. “He won’t be able to hold it,” she predicts.
But right now, there is no option for Govorun or her mother to do anything but remain. The entire surrounding area is occupied, and after what happened in the first few days, nobody is risking escape anymore. And besides, there is nowhere to go — the roads only go to other occupied cities.
Additionally, the two have many cats and a dog, and it’s one more reason they couldn’t leave even if there was a way. “We can’t transport them, but it would be too devastating to leave them behind,” Govorun says.
Yesterday Govorun and her mother emerged from their house for the first time in several days to survey damage to their block. The explosions had been so loud they were certain their neighbor’s house had been hit, but their street was still intact — however her mother saw some soldiers, and quickly ran back inside. But the soldiers had left some remnants from their lunch break, and the imagery has stuck with her.
“They had a jar of pickles with them they were eating. … They broke the jar, and you could see the glass shards inside the pickles lying around … they left a few empty packs of Marlboros, and must have changed their socks, because they left some dirty ones,” she says, laughing for the first time during our call.
Govorun has mixed feelings about the limited international assistance Ukraine has so far received. “We do appreciate the international support. … It’s been quite nice to see the companies and governments backing up Ukraine, even though it’s less than we hoped for,” she says. “But I also understand there is a nuclear threat and that must be kept in mind,” she says. Days after Govorun first spoke with the Indy, she sent a voice message with an update — the situation had further deteriorated, and villagers had begun to slaughter their chickens and pigs, as they have been unable to obtain feed for livestock. Vital medicines like insulin were in very short supply, and residents had begun to gather in the square, chanting and waving Ukrainian flags. Govorun said that Russian soldiers had cleared the square by “shooting in the air and throwing smoke grenades.” She also said that several trucks full of essentials had been turned away by the occupying Russian forces.
And days after our conversation with Prooth, Slavutych had also been occupied, although as no Ukrainian military was stationed there, there had been no fighting. But power cables at the nearby Chernobyl reactor had been damaged, and the fuel rods had to be cooled using diesel generators.
Before the invasion started, Elena Prooth began reading George Orwell’s novel, 1984. She isn’t sure why, but says perhaps it was a premonition. “And it’s exactly what’s happening there. They are saying, ‘War is peace, ignorance is strength, Jews are Nazis.’ Reading 1984, it’s like reading a manual for what Russia is doing.”
Vassiliev worries about an occupation and what prolonged urban warfare could mean for his homeland, but if it comes to that, he is certain there will be an enduring insurgency. “Putin may occupy it — but he can’t install a government we will respect,” he says. “This [fight] has been in our blood for centuries, our conflict with Russia goes back 300 years. You will never break Ukraine.”
For Govorun, there isn’t much that can be done but sit in the basement and wait. Before the bombing began, she and her mother were sleeping well — she thinks purely out of exhaustion from the stress — but once the invasion started it became difficult to get even three or four hours. The lack of sleep and constant stress is taking a real toll, and for her, it’s measurable.
“I have a sort of, Fitbit? It measures cardiac activity you do during the day. You’re supposed to get 100 ‘points’ a week for good cardiac health, and normally to get 10 points, it’s two hours of fast walking. These days I have been getting 10 points a day, just sitting on the floor!” she says, laughing again.