Results for union elections at two Colorado Springs Starbucks stores were tallied last week. The Nevada Avenue and Brookside Street location voted 13-0 in favor of unionizing, while the Academy Boulevard and Flintridge Drive location tied 10-10, according to Bradley Kurtz, who works there and has been leading the push to unionize; two ballots at the store were contested, and he expects a National Labor Relations Board ruling on the ballots soon.
A third Colorado Springs store, located on Garden of the Gods Road at Centennial Boulevard, is expected to have results in early June, according to Colorado Public Radio.
Meanwhile, the Board of El Paso County Commissioners is asking Gov. Jared Polis to veto Senate Bill 22-230 that would expand collective bargaining rights for county employees.
“Collective bargaining will cost our organization at least $6.1 million, which is the equivalent of filling 1.6 million potholes, chip sealing 62 lane miles of road, or hiring 62 new deputy sheriffs,” said County Commissioner Carrie Geitner, speaking on behalf of all five commissioners. “This bill will force El Paso County to spend money it doesn’t have on a program we don’t need.”
However, union leaders have disputed these costs, and say critics of the bill fail to account for how much money collective bargaining could save the county. For instance, Josette Jaramillo, president of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1335 in Pueblo, notes that unionized workplaces have higher rates of employee retention, saving a county money in the long run.