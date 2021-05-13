Pikes Peak United Way will begin taking appointments May 13 to help community members who are seeking relief funds apply for the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which helps property owners and tenants who have been unable to pay rent due to financial hardship due to COVID-19. Applicants can apply for up to six months in back rent and three months of current rent, and then continue to apply for three-month blocks for up to 15 months of rental assistance.
"The City of Colorado Springs has received $25 million dollars in ERA program funds and will be distributing the funds on a first come, first served basis," a Pikes Peak United Way news release said. Qualified applicants must register through an online portal and submit all information electronically. During the appointment, PPUW volunteers will be able to print and scan the necessary documents, such as a lease and proof of income, as well as file the application, the release said.
Those seeking help with the online application can begin scheduling appointments by calling PPUW’s free and confidential helpline at 2-1-1, or by visiting ppuwerap.as.me/schedule.php Appointments will begin Monday, May 24 and are available Monday–Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.