Senator Pete Lee has been indicted on one count of “providing false information as to his residence, a class 5 felony” — a charge which Lee says “has no connection to my official duties as an elected official” and which his attorneys say will be “vigorously challenged.”
The Grand Jury for the Fourth Judicial District returned the indictment “pursuant to C.R.S. §1-13-709.5” on Aug. 3, according to an Aug. 9 news release from the office of District Attorney Michael Allen, issued at 3:49 p.m.
C.R.S. §1-13-709.5 states: “Any person who votes by knowingly giving false information regarding the elector's place of present residence commits a class 5 felony and shall be punished as provided in section 18-1.3-401, C.R.S.”
At 7:40 p.m., Lee (D-SD11) issued a statement saying, “I have been informed that Republican El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen has alleged that two years ago I violated the voter residence law for voting in a district where he claims I did not reside. There is no accusation of voting at more than one location. I have just recently received the actual charge and have yet to obtain all pertinent information, so I cannot comment on the allegation. I have engaged counsel to evaluate the one charge and related issues.
“While the DA’s charge has no connection to my official duties as an elected official, I place great value in the trust that Colorado voters give to their elected officials and have spent my career working to uphold those ideals. Therefore, to avoid having my personal circumstances become a distraction, I have asked the Senate Majority Leader to replace me on the Interim Committees on Judicial Discipline and Behavioral Health in the Criminal Justice System.”
At the same time, defense attorneys Stimson LaBranche Hubbard LLC issued a press release that reads: "Today the Republican El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen charged Senator Pete Lee with what he claims is voting on one occasion, over 2 years ago, in a district where he did not reside. There are no allegations that Senator Lee submitted two ballots in a single election. Senator Lee has an impeccable record as a state legislator representing the citizens of District 11 and is proud to have voted on ballots appropriately obtained in order to exercise the sacred duty and honor of casting his ballot on issues of importance.
"Senator Lee places great value in the trust that Colorado voters give to their elected officials. He has worked tirelessly to propose and pass criminal justice policies to benefit the citizens of his district and the State, often despite vocal opposition by those who oppose any reform.
"At a time when the public expresses concern about an increase in violent crime, along with a drug abuse epidemic, it is disappointing that this District Attorney expends precious resources, deploys investigators, detectives and assigns prosecutors to search for a complaint against Senator Lee.
"The charge will be vigorously challenged."
According to Allen’s office, Lee will have his first court appearance on Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.
The release from Allen’s office notes, “Like all persons charged with a crime, Sanford Edmund Lee is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.” Sanford Edmund Lee is Lee’s legal name.
In June 2020, the Indy reported, in relation to Lee’s residence status in the district he represents: “State Sen. Pete Lee would have his constituents believe he shares a 936-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath house on North Sheridan Avenue with his stepdaughter, while his wife lives elsewhere — outside his district — in a home twice that size.”
At the time, Lee told the Indy, “I go back and forth quite a bit,” but he noted that all pertinent paperwork proving residency — driver’s license, voter registration and mailing address “for tax purposes” — list the Sheridan Ave. property as his home.
The Indy reported Lee needed to make that case because he represents Senate District 11, in which the Sheridan Ave. house is located. Colorado's constitution "doesn’t require that he reside in his district after taking office,” the Indy noted.
The Indy could not immediately reach Lee today, and left a message asking for his comments.