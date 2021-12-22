USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee reached a $380 million settlement with the victims of Larry Nassar, the former Olympic doctor who sexually abused girls for decades. It is one of the largest settlements ever for a sexual abuse case, and will compensate more than 500 gymnasts.
Nassar, a doctor for the USA Gymnastics team and Michigan State University, is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison on child pornography charges. He also pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in a Michigan state prison. Nassar admitted to using his position to sexually abuse girls over two decades. More than 150 women, including Olympic gold medalists Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, testified in 2018 that Nassar sexually abused them, and that USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee did not take their concerns seriously.
The settlement will allow USA Gymnastics to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of 2021, and is the second major settlement for Nassar’s victims. Michigan State University paid $500 million to settle lawsuits from 332 victims of Nassar.
