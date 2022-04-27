Hours after a consultant recommended a nominal pay increase for Aram Benyamin, Colorado Springs Utilities CEO, Benyamin declined any raise.
Appointed CEO in October 2018, Benyamin hasn’t had a raise during his more than three years at the helm.
At an April 15 Utilities Personnel Committee meeting, Gallagher Benefit Services reported on a $40,000 executive compensation study it performed that concluded Benyamin’s pay of $480,002 should be increased to $493,537 to match the 50th percentile for those in similar roles at utility companies.
That’s a 2.7 percent increase for a time span during which his pay would have increased to $549,576, if the raise was tied to inflation — 14.5 percent in that time.
In any event, Gallagher also reported that most Utilities top executives are making salaries in line with the 60th percentile compared to similar utility operations.
It’s unclear when, or if, the Utilities Board, composed of City Council, will bump up pay for executives. Board member Nancy Henjum expressed concern about giving a raise to the CEO “in a vacuum” without also looking at other salaries.
After the committee met, That same day, Benyamin told board members via email, according to The Gazette, that he didn’t want a change in pay.
“I respectfully request no action be taken to increase my salary,” the email said. “I’m honored and feel privileged to serve our community and that is my primary motivation as the CEO of this outstanding organization.”
The study, which hadn’t been conducted for several years, aimed to review and confirm labor markets, survey sources and benchmark jobs; develop a custom survey form to collect market data; analyze that data to determine how the CEO’s pay compared; recommend a salary adjustment, if warranted; and recommend compensation guidelines.
The survey drew 31 responses, 22 of which were deemed “comparator organizations,” including Pueblo’s Board of Waterworks, Denver Water Board, Omaha Public Power, Tri State Generation & Transmission in Westminster, and Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (DWP), Benyamin’s previous employer.
Benyamin was placed on administrative leave in 2014 after acting as a trustee of two nonprofit training and safety institutes overseen by a local union that resisted efforts by the city controller to obtain an accounting of how $40 million was spent, media reported.
In its 2015 report, the controller said the trusts operated with “lax oversight and inadequate financial controls.” Many expenditures had “questionable relationship to the trusts’ missions and goals,” and the trusts “appear to have a cavalier attitude toward the use of public money.”
The audit also found trust administrators used trust credit cards to gas up personal vehicles and paid DWP employees to conduct training courses, an apparent violation of the trust agreement.
The trusts also “repeatedly entered into non-competitively bid contracts” and when they expired, “simply executed change orders or issued new contracts without soliciting competitive bids.”
Benyamin, with the DWP for 30 years, subsequently left and came to Springs Utilities in 2015 as energy supplies general manager.
After the salary data was gathered, it was “aged” to Jan. 1, 2022, and adjusted geographically to reflect the “cost of labor” for the Springs Utilities area.
The study showed that Benyamin’s pay sits about 2.7 percent below the 50th percentile and 21.2 percent below the 60th percentile, which would place his salary at $608,961. It’s been Utilities’ policy to pay the CEO at the 50th percentile.
Besides the 50th and 60th percentile options, the consultant noted two other possibilities: Raise the CEO pay in line with all staff position raises since 2019, which would place the salary at $524,987, or raise the CEO pay in line with the merit-raise changes given all employees, yielding a salary of $525,453.
Gallagher settled on the $493,537 figure and advised the board to consider “individual performance evaluations” in setting Benyamin’s pay.
The Indy asked why Benyamin didn’t tell the board he would refuse a raise before it spent money on the consultant’s study.
In response, Utilities’ spokesperson Eric Isaacson said in an email the study also looked at pay of officers and general managers, not just that of the CEO, “so we would have undertaken the study even if Aram had stated earlier that he was not interested in a raise.”
The presentation at the committee meeting focused on CEO pay because the board sets his pay, Isaacson said.
“Providing market-competitive compensation and benefits supports our initiative to attract, develop and retain an engaged and customer-focused workforce,” he said, noting Utilities wants to ensure “we’re transparent” about pay adjustments.
Utilities has faced some dicey situations on Benyamin’s watch, including a sluggish response in restoring power after the Dec. 15, 2021, windstorm, and spending more than $100 million on natural gas during a frigid four-day stretch in February 2021 that led to a rate hike due to end in May.
More recently, as the Indy reported April 20 (“Gone Dark”), Utilities’ fiber network project has been marked by lack of transparency, irregular contracting practices and questions surrounding whether the model chosen will pan out as predicted.