Colorado Springs Utilities paints its fiber broadband buildout as a win-win for ratepayers, bringing improvements to service delivery and access to multiple options for fast and reliable internet in all neighborhoods.

“It will be all about competition,” Utilities CEO Aram Benyamin said during a Jan. 7 press conference announcing the project, indicating that multiple internet service providers (ISPs) would join the network.

“Ting [Fiber Inc.] is going to provide these services, but Ting is going to compete with anybody else that can provide the service cheaper, better, faster,” Benyamin said at the time. Springs Utilities signed a 25-year agreement with ISP Ting to be first on the network.

Utility-owned fiber networks in other cities using the same model have delivered on the first half of this promise — improving utility operations — according to experts and officials involved with building these fiber “backbones.”

But creating consumer-friendly competition between ISPs has not panned out. Also, the projects have run millions of dollars over original cost estimates.

The projects, including Springs Utilities’, have the same consultant, The Broadband Group (TBG), which devised the model and whose contract with Utilities saw a 300-fold cost increase in just nine months.

It’s reasonable to wonder how the local project will fare, especially when experts disagree about which community broadband models provide the best outcome for internet subscribers, while also serving utilities’ needs.

“It really depends on what your goals are when you set out,” says Chris Mitchell, director of the Community Broadband Networks Initiative at the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, a national nonprofit.

The broadband world has its own language and it isn’t always easy to grasp.

One major debate — or “holy war,” as Mitchell called it — is whether community broadband projects should be built as “open access” models. And what makes a network “open access” is itself debated.

Some consider the TBG model to be open access, because the backbones it produces are not explicitly restricted to one ISP, Mitchell says.

The TBG model is unique in the broadband world; it allows municipal utilities to expand their own fiber capacity and build excess infrastructure — called “dark” fiber strands — to lease to ISPs.

The model is appealing because it allows utilities to deliver traditional services and problem-solve more efficiently, leading to fewer outages. Plus, the buildout is theoretically largely funded by lease payments from the “anchor tenant” ISP, who signs on early to lease fiber, says Jeff Reiman, TBG president.

TBG and the municipal utilities using their model claim it creates a fiber network that’s “non-exclusive” to any one ISP, and Springs Utilities’ contract with “anchor tenant” Ting says as much.

But the model is not conducive to open competition between multiple ISPs, says Roger Timmerman, executive director and CEO of UTOPIA Fiber, one of the nation’s oldest “open access” fiber networks, owned by a consortium of 11 Utah cities.

Timmerman argues UTOPIA’s model is open access in its purest form: Cities own the infrastructure that connects all the way to residents’ homes, allowing them to freely switch between 16 ISPs, who compete for subscribers. This is similar to the model that Underline, a private company, is building in the city of Fountain, although the network will be privately owned.

By contrast Timmerman called the Huntsville Utilities project in Alabama, which uses the TBG model and was completed in 2020, “essentially a subsidy” for anchor tenant Google Fiber.

“It’s designed to make sure that Huntsville gets a city-owned system and that they’re able to pay their bills, but it doesn’t ensure the best end result for the consumers, in the sense that they should get a competitive open access system,” he says. “For various practical reasons, it’s not really feasible that they’d ever expect a lot of providers and competition on the system.”

These “practical reasons” are as follows. UTOPIA’s network provides “fiber to the home,” and the burden is on the city, which owns the network, to build and maintain the infrastructure that connects homes and businesses to the internet, Timmerman says. On the other hand, the TBG model relies on ISPs to install and manage their own infrastructure on this “last mile” of the network. As stated in the Colorado Springs Utilities Fiber Network Expansion plan authored by TBG, the tenant, Ting, “builds drop fiber as service is ordered” and “provides service connection.”

In other words, the TBG model “goes 30 to 40 percent of the way to solving the problem,” if that problem is the digital divide between the internet haves and have-nots in a community, Timmerman says. The model is “very dependent on private companies coming in and doing the rest,” and smaller ISPs are at a disadvantage, he says.

“If you’re lucky, maybe two [ISPs] can actually come in and finish the rest of the network and run and operate a successful system, because they’re going to have to do everything — they’re going to have to have technicians, they have to do their own locating and maintenance, repair,” Timmerman says. “That is a huge lift.”

ISPs may decide it’s not in their best interest to connect to certain neighborhoods, or to lease at all, if their return on investment (from paying internet subscribers) does not offset lease payments to utilities, says Jeremy Nelson, director of networking services for Insight, a technology solutions company that has worked with cities on community broadband projects.

“We saw pockets of the country that ended up getting underserved during one of the hardest times in our country’s history” amid the pandemic, Nelson told the Indy. “It was all because it wasn’t financially viable for anybody to extend service into those communities.”

Reiman defends the TBG model. The network is “not built to advance broadband connectivity,” but rather to serve Colorado Springs Utilities’ internal needs, he told the Indy. The gig-speed internet access Utilities says all neighborhoods will gain from the fiber project — “that’s a byproduct,” he said.

He also contends that it’s better to put the financial burden of building the “last mile” on private companies versus utilities. Reiman noted that during UTOPIA’s first decade in existence, the organization was in tremendous debt — it’s more expensive and “logistically, incredibly challenging” to install fiber to the home in a community, and everyone may not even want it.

“There are open access evangelists and I get it,” Reiman says. “But the premise that it’s the only solution — it’s just categorically not true, and it doesn’t scale.”

Mitchell says different models are going to work better for different communities, depending on “what they’re trying to achieve.”

“There’s some cities for whom just getting that one additional, very high quality competitor is enough to shake up the market and bring lower prices and more investment,” he says.

Six years in, a near-identical project to Utilities’ in Huntsville has resulted in only one ISP, anchor tenant, Google Fiber, providing gig-speed internet access to residents via the backbone. This is despite Huntsville Utilities’ 2016 agreement with Google Fiber that says the utility is free to lease additional dark fiber to other ISPs.

Public records also show that the Huntsville project and TBG model used in Springfield, Missouri, have seen cost overruns from their original estimates.

Huntsville Utilities, which finished its citywide fiber network in 2020, expects it will take a decade of full lease payments from Google Fiber to offset the $110 million of capital it spent building the network. And HU plans to budget $2 million each year moving forward to continue expanding the backbone.

For City Utilities in Springfield, anchor tenant Quantum Fiber (CenturyLink/Lumen) is the only ISP on CU’s not-yet-completed backbone that has agreed to provide services to all neighborhoods in the city, and some addresses beyond it, says Jeff Bertholdi, director of SpringNet, CU’s internet service arm. Select subdivisions of the city also have access to ISP Total Highspeed, he says.

That has worked out great for customers, and addressed the “digital divide” between neighborhoods, Bertholdi told the Indy.

“We’re guaranteeing that you’ve got a gigabit option when you had zero,” he says.

Wes Kelley, CEO of Huntsville Utilities, said the backbone there has been a net positive for utility operations and, for now, they aren’t seeking more ISPs to offer retail internet services.

“Quite honestly, from a bandwidth perspective, we’re just still digesting what we’ve already done,” Kelley told the Indy. “We’re not looking to take it to the next level.”

Kelley and Bertholdi also addressed how their cities’ projects cost more than original estimates. The projects, mostly in terms of network design and size, grew, morphed and became more concrete over time, they say.

2021 financial statements published by CU show that an initial estimate of $120 million for the fiber expansion project grew to $145.5 million about two years into construction.

Multiple media outlets have reported that the estimated cost of expanding HU’s fiber backbone would be $57 million — a figure that Kelley says he cannot find in HU records and that Reiman, of TBG, says is inaccurate.

HU actually ended up spending $110 million over the course of the four-year project, according to Warne Heath, general counsel for HU, who responded in writing to a records request from the Indy.

Kelley did say that HU lacked “detailed engineering” for the network when it began construction in 2016, meaning the utility had not budgeted accurately. CU also started construction without a design and “never really formalized the budget,” Bertholdi says.

That’s typical of fiber projects, he says — they “are fairly fluid.” CU added 10,000 to 15,000 addresses to its fiber plan since the project started in 2019, and that accounts for much of the cost increase.

“You look at it completely differently than a very fixed approach to a construction project, … because you’re not building a building, you’re building a network, and networks are meant to grow constantly,” Bertholdi says. “You’re adding new customers, you’re adding new revenue.”

Kelley describes HU as being thrust into the project by city officials, because of their eagerness to become a “gig city.”

“Because of the excitement around the project, it was go, go, go,” Kelley told the Indy. “[HU officials] did not follow what I think is a more traditional municipal broadband, retail broadband approach, which is, you do the feasibility study, you do the market penetration analysis, then you engineer it, you develop your construction documents, then you go out for bid.

“That’s not what Huntsville did,” he adds — and evidently, it’s not what Colorado Springs Utilities did either (see “High fiber.”).

“Huntsville was on the express train,” Kelley says. “They were moving and shaking while they were still getting all the details worked out.”

As a result, the original accounting and plan for the project were way off. When Kelley became CEO in 2017, after the project was underway, the utility renegotiated and narrowed the services included in its $4.46 million contract with TBG, from “general consulting services” to “very tangible construction-related activities,” he explains.

The original TBG contract reads as if the group was contracted to provide full architectural, design and engineering services — a full rollout of the project. However, “that was not the way it was playing out,” Kelley says.

“I think early on, there may have been an expectation that ‘Oh, well, TBG will wrap all that in,’” he says. “However, I don’t think TBG ever had that expectation.”

Even in reducing the scope of the TBG contract, HU paid the firm about $2 million more than the amount of the original contract, bringing TBG’s payment to $6.6 million, Kelley says.

This exercise was one of the most important lessons learned, he says. At industry conferences, Kelley instructs utilities officials to develop a detailed engineering plan, so that costs, fiber mileage and the role of firms contracted to complete the build are explicit before starting.

According to TBG’s February 2021 fiber expansion plan for Colorado Springs, the group completed engineering surveys and a “preliminary assessment” of the fiber network expansion, but the “Conceptual Fiber Design” is redacted on the copy the Indy received in response to its Colorado Open Records Act (CORA) request. About three months after the plan was delivered, Springs Utilities expanded its contract with TBG to include “Fiber Network Architecture and System Design and Engineering.”

While the exact design plan is unclear, Brian Wortinger, Springs Utilities’ telecommunication enterprise manager, maintains that multiple ISPs can share space on the fiber backbone and will be able to compete for subscribers in the same neighborhoods.

“You can imagine it as an apartment building,” he explains. “Ting might have three or four ‘apartment units’ out of 20 that are available in the ‘hut.’ And if we ran out of space in that ‘apartment building’ on that site, we can always build another ‘apartment building’ on that same site.”

But even if the space for additional ISPs is available, it “of course” doesn’t guarantee others will join, Wortinger says.

The Springs Utilities backbone will include 12 “colocation structures” or “huts” around the city that house Utilities equipment and extra “rack space” open for ISPs to lease, according to Wortinger. Of the “several hundred” available rack spaces, Ting will lease “likely one to two dozen” spaces, he says.

Additionally, Ting will lease “distribution fiber” and “access fiber” that connect their equipment to the backbone on one end and to Multiport Service Terminals (MSTs), neighborhood-based structures with ports for ISPs to “drop” equipment, on the other end.

The number of homes that each rack space, MST and hut connect to and the locations of these structures are redacted from the 2021 expansion plan and from Ting’s agreement with Utilities, which the Indy received through its CORA request.

Wortinger also told the Indy that there is a spending plan for the project “laid out for each year,” but detailed capital expenditures are redacted from the expansion plan. Utilities has maintained that the project, in total, will take six years to complete and cost $45 million to $100 million each year, but has not said exactly how much the project will cost each year.

The annual cost range is large because there are “ramp up costs” early on in the project that will decrease over time, Wortinger says.

However, Wortinger told the Indy, “Ting’s contribution does not completely offset the cost of the network,” and a 2022 Securities and Exchange Commission filing by Tucows, Ting’s parent company, says Ting’s 25-year lease is worth about $593 million, “based on a fully completed fiber-to-the-home network.”

Media reports, most recently by the publication Broadband Communities, have called it a $600 million project.

The rest of the construction costs, outside of what’s covered by Ting, rely on Utilities capital, Wortinger says.

In Huntsville Utilities’ experience, Google Fiber lease payments, which on the completed network are now up to $7 million each year, allow for an “11-year payback” on project costs, Kelley says.

City leaders in Fountain aren’t willing to take that financial risk.

Instead of building its own backbone, Fountain has an “informal partnership” with Underline, which is also building a private fiber network in parts of Colorado Springs.

Fountain officials considered investing in a city-owned fiber network, but found that the city didn’t have the “financial means” or “political will” to pay an estimated $3 million for it, says Dan Blankenship, the city’s utilities director.

“If we were going to build it and operate it in-house, we would have to have generated all of the capital, and then we would have taken all the risk,” Blankenship told the Indy. “And when I say ‘we,’ I mean that is ratepayers’ money. We would have put all the burden and risk on our ratepayers.”