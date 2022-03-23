Colorado Springs Utilities and Fort Carson have struck a deal for the city enterprise to operate, maintain and repair the Army post’s gas and electric distribution systems.
The agreement does not change the post’s source of energy supply, Utilities spokesperson Natalie Eckhart said in an email.
“Military installations are an integral part of our community and we are happy to support their request for Springs Utilities staff (or our contractors) to operate and maintain their energy distribution system,” she said.
“Improving the resiliency of their installation benefits the community economically by retaining critical missions and attracting new missions.”
Eckhart said the agreement won’t impact Utilities’ other customers, and Carson will cover all associated costs, including human resources, equipment and materials.
“Partnerships like this are really a win-win for both sides,” Col. Nate Springer, Fort Carson garrison commander, said in a news release. “It immediately makes our Installation more energy resilient and is giant step toward energy independence.”
The agreement will allow Fort Carson to harness the local utility’s means, methods, supply chain, network, and equipment and could prove to be a cost-effective alternative to privatization, the release said.
The agreement kicks in early in 2022 for a one-year term, with nine one-year renewal options.