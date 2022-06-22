After raising electric and gas rates twice last year and rolling them back somewhat earlier this year, Colorado Springs City Council will consider another increase on June 28 in response to natural gas price fluctuations.
Two options are under consideration.
One would increase the typical residential bill by 10.5 percent, with electric bills rising by $11 a month and gas, $16.
The other option, which would result in quicker recovery of fuel costs, would increase the typical bill by 11.2 percent, pushing up electric bills by $13 a month and gas, $16.
Impact on commercial accounts would range from an increase of 22.5 percent to 23.3 percent, and industrial, from 19.2 percent to 21.1 percent.
The rates would become effective July 1.
Colorado Springs Utilities passes fuel-related costs on to customers rather than absorbing them. After increasing rates last year to cover unexpected gas purchases associated with the deep freeze of February 2021, the city-owned utility decreased electric and gas fuel costs in February this year and lowered gas fuel costs again in May.
“Fuel commodity markets are highly volatile both locally and internationally,” Utilities says on its website. “Current natural gas prices have seen the largest rise in gas since 2000. For example, we’ve seen a 150 percent increase since December 2021.”