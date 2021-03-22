Dozens of people gathered in Acacia Park on the evening of March 20 to participate in a candlelight vigil for the victims of the March 16 shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. Robert Aaron Long is suspected of murdering eight people, six of the victims Asian women, during a shooting spree at two Asian-owned spas. Authorities have said it is too early to determine if the crime was racially motivated, but speakers at the Colorado Springs vigil condemned what they view as an obvious hate crime amid rising violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.
“We feel targeted,” says Winnona Rash, one of the organizers of the vigil. Rash's mother emigrated to the U.S. from Korea in the 1960s. “I organized this because I’ve been aware of the increase in violence against Asian American and Pacific Islanders since 2020, since the beginning of COVID. I’ve known of racism against Asian Americans before then, but it really ramped up and increased since then. One of the things I saw that really affected me was that they were targeting a lot of the elderly. I live with my elderly mother and take care of her. It hit home because all I could see was my mother getting knocked down in the street. When the shooting happened emotion took over and I had to do something.”
Violence against Asian Americans is on the rise nationally. New York City has seen 14 unprovoked attacks against members of the Asian community since the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread in the United States just over a year ago. Last week in San Francisco, Xiao Zhen Xie, a 75-year-old Asian woman, fought back against an attacker in a story that has garnered national attention.
Colorado Springs residents were invited to speak on recent events during the vigil. Nicholas Crutcher, a youth advisor with the Pikes Peak Southern Christian Leadership Conference, the local chapter of the civil-rights organization founded by Martin Luther King Jr. in 1957, identified the Atlanta shooting as a symptom of white supremacy. “I’ve been on this Black Lives Matter tangent, seen a lot of hate throughout America, and I realize — and this is something we have to talk about — it’s not white America that we have a problem with,” said Crutcher. “It is white supremacy. I will speak against it, I will do everything I can do to shut it down. This is an American problem. Just like with Black Lives Matter, it’s not a Black lives problem, this is an American problem.”
Rash says racism is a problem facing both the Black and Asian communities in Colorado Springs. “All you have to do is read the comments on news posts on Facebook to see all the racism in Colorado Springs,” she said. “I realize that they’re people behind a keyboard, so they’re a little more emboldened, but they really feel that way. During BLM when they were having protests at City Hall we saw a lot of racism going on. Guys going on top of the bus building to point guns at us when we were just having a very peaceful gathering. There’s a lot of racism in Colorado Springs.”
Data provided by Colorado Springs Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. James Sokolik in November 2020 shows that CSPD had eight confirmed “bias-based crimes” in 2017, 12 in 2018, 11 in 2019, and eight in 2020. Colorado Springs has also seen a wave of racist vandalism since the Black Lives Matter protests last summer. On Aug. 25, 2020, a bus stop near Wahsatch Avenue and Kiowa Street was defaced with a swastika and other white supremacist graffiti. A private residence was also vandalized with similar graffiti at the same time. On Nov. 18, 2020, swastika stickers bearing the slogan “We are everywhere” were found on light poles near the intersection of Montarbor and Fall River drives. On Dec. 5, 2020, swastikas and racist, homophobic and anti-semitic slogans were painted on Roswell Park. On Jan. 19 swastika graffiti was reported throughout Monument Valley Park.
Recently, stickers belonging to the white nationalist group Patriot Front were placed along Nevada Avenue, from Cimarron Street to Kiowa Street. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes Patriot Front as “a white nationalist hate group that formed in the aftermath of the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, of Aug. 12, 2017. The organization broke off from Vanguard America (VA), a neo-Nazi group that participated in the chaotic demonstration. Patriot Front’s founder, Thomas Rousseau, led VA members during “Unite the Right,” including James Alex Fields Jr., the young man accused of murdering anti-racist protester Heather Heyer after fatally driving his vehicle into a crowd of protesters.”
The group’s rhetoric frequently targets immigrants and immigration.
“I think it’s especially important for Asian Americans to speak up,” said Rash. “Part of our culture is to keep our heads down, to just get along, to not make a fuss. I think that in this time, in 2021, it’s time for us to make a fuss. It’s time for us to join other organizations like BLM and fight back. I think the only way we are going to get any real change is if we come together against the powers that be.”
Disclosure: Heidi Beedle has contributed articles to antifascist blogs and was formerly involved in antifascist activism in Colorado. As a professional journalist she is no longer involved in any form of political activism.