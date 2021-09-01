COSILoveYou invites volunteers to participate in the seventh annual CityServeDay on Saturday, Oct. 2.
CityServe Day is a no-strings-attached, citywide day of service where “all are welcome to serve and be served.”
COSILoveYou projects that more than 3,400 volunteers will disperse to about 100 locations across the city, serving some of the most prominent needs in the Pikes Peak region.
The locations that will be served include schools, parks, local nonprofit organizations and neighborhoods. Volunteers will perform simple tasks such as pulling weeds, painting, picking up trash, making cards of encouragement, dropping off care packages, performing music in retirement communities, cleaning and sorting donations,
Projects are accessible and available for all ages and abilities to impact the city for good.
During the 2020 CityServe event, some 2,175 volunteers contributed 6,640 volunteer hours at 83 project sites.
This event is meant to be a starting place, inspiring the community to be engaged with needs year-round.
COSILoveYou orchestrates collaborative partnerships to meet practical needs throughout the Pikes Peak region.
Working with churches, nonprofits, businesses, school districts and civic partners, the organization has established supportive partnerships in education, homelessness, and food insecurity.
For information regarding volunteering on CityServe Day or about COSILoveYou, visit cosiloveyou.com.