Voters will decide in November whether the state will provide free meals to all public school students.
The “Healthy School Meals for All Act” would raise taxes for those with federal taxable income of $300,000 or more by “limiting itemized or standard state income tax deductions to $12,000 for single tax return filers and $16,000 for joint tax return filers” in order to create the program, which schools can then choose to participate in.
This comes as a federal program started in March 2020 to provide free school lunch for all is set to end on June 30. The program is estimated to have helped 10 million kids.
Kidsfoodfinder.org can help those in need find local food resources.