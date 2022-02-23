Anyone can become a victim as they age and lose the ability to care for themselves or act in their own best interest. Here are warning signs to watch for in an elderly parent or friend.
• Decreased mobility and memory impairment. Some memory loss is normal, but if confusion about important dates or directions arises, it’s time for concern.
• Personal neglect, including poor personal hygiene, housekeeping and meals. If possible, check their refrigerator to be sure quality food, including fresh fruit and vegetables, is available.
• Money mismanagement and driving mishaps
• Social withdrawal
• Significant hearing or vision loss
Relatives and/or friends shouldn’t wait until a crisis to address these or other problems associated with physical or cognitive decline. Develop an incremental plan with family members and present a united front while serving as elders’ advocates to obtain benefits and services.
While an older adult might want to remain in their home, it may not be safe if:
• the primary caregiver is not able to provide support needed, or if they live in another city, work full time or aren’t in good health;
• the older adult lacks a strong social support network;
• you’re unable to build a network of formal or informal caregivers;
• financial means aren’t available;
• the home requires extensive modifications to make it safe, and cost is prohibitive; or
• access to transportation is lacking.
Helpful sources:
• AgeWiseColorado (agewisecolorado.org) provides reliable information and resources to help older Coloradans age in place, including regarding financial and legal matters, home modifications, in-home care, mobility, transportation, end-of-life planning and alternative housing.
• El Paso County Area Agency on Aging (ppac.org/aging/) is a federal agency that offers help to caregivers.
• Pikes Peak Elder Abuse Coalition: (tinyurl.com/PPEAC-epco)
• Silver Key (silverkey.org) is a nonprofit that helps seniors live independently by providing Meals on Wheels, transportation, wellness services, government food program distribution and more.
• Managing someone else’s money: (tinyurl.com/cf-gov-money)
• To report an elder-abuse concern: call Adult Protective Services at 719-444-5755.