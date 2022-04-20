In April 2017, Colorado Springs voters adopted Issue 1, a City Charter change that bars the city from selling, conveying or leasing “all or any substantial part of the property of Utilities” without a 60 percent majority vote of the people.

On Jan. 7, Colorado Springs Utilities announced it had signed a 25-year lease with Ting Fiber Inc., as the chief lessee, called the “anchor tenant,” of Utilities’ planned fiber network that will be overbuilt to allow excess to be used for Ting’s customers.

Utilities Board Chair Wayne Williams asserts those two actions don’t clash, because Utilities already leases strands from its existing fiber line to others, and Utilities says the Ting deal doesn’t lease a “substantial part” of Utilities assets.

Whether a formal legal opinion about those factors was ever rendered isn’t publicly known.

Ting was chosen without an open competitive process through Utilities’ consultant, Las Vegas-based The Broadband Group (TBG), which itself went through a questionable hiring process and then saw its $244,940 contract spike to $73.5 million.

TBG stated in a report produced under its consulting contract: “TBG’s interpretation is that the ordinance would not restrict the sale or lease of excess capacity to anchor tenants but recommends confirmation by legal counsel.”

The Indy sought the legal opinion under the Colorado Open Records Act (CORA), but Utilities responded to the request saying, “No records exist.”

Williams, a lawyer, seemed unaware of any such legal opinion and says, “To the extent there is an opinion that was shared with Council in executive session, if that were to exist, it would be attorney-client [privilege].”

That privilege is an exemption from disclosure under CORA.

Asked why the Ting lease doesn’t violate Issue 1, Williams pointed to a built-in exemption in the ballot measure that allows for sales, leases or conveyances of property that occur “in the ordinary course of business.”

He notes Utilities has long leased fiber strands from its existing line to others. Asked to name those entities, he wasn’t able to identify any. (Utilities later said in an email that lessees include El Paso County and UCHealth Memorial Hospital.)

That said, the Ting lease is the only lease of Utilities’ fiber line since the ballot measure was approved that’s triggered a news release and a news conference attended by Mayor John Suthers, Utilities Board members and Utilities CEO Aram Benyamin, who proclaimed the new line would make “Colorado Springs ... one of the largest gig cities in the country.”

Pull Quote

Also, this is the first time Utilities has overbuilt the size of a fiber line with the intent of leasing excess capacity to a private company.

As for the “substantial part” criteria, Utilities says the leased fiber capacity falls below that threshold, though the fiber project is significant enough that Ting’s parent company disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing its contractual obligation of $593 million for the Colorado Springs project.

Moreover, Utilities cites a separate City Charter provision that limits “franchise, lease or right to use the property of the City ... for a longer term than twenty-five years.”

It’s worth noting the long-term Ting lease wasn’t discussed in an open public meeting and details have been withheld under a CORA exemption for “trade secrets, privileged information, and confidential commercial [and] financial” data.

Andy Pico, who served on the Utilities Board before resigning in late 2020 to take a Colorado House seat, says Issue 1 stemmed from concerns the electric utility would be sold. A companion measure, Issue 3 on the April 2017 ballot, exempted the city from a state law barring cities from providing broadband service, which Pico says concerned him and others, “because it would put us in competition with others [internet service providers] and we didn’t want to do that.”

In contrast, city officials did ask voters to weigh in on a 40-year lease of city-owned Memorial Hospital to UCHealth in 2012. Voters approved it overwhelmingly.

The city also refused to disclose in response to a CORA request a legal opinion on the decision to submit the Memorial lease to voters, saying if those documents exist, they would be protected under attorney-client privilege.

The Memorial lease was debated for two years in dozens of public meetings. A task force sought competitive proposals, and UCHealth was chosen.

As Kevin Walker, who represented one of the bidders, said at the time, “We learned we can get through a process like this and come to the right conclusion in an open and transparent way.”