The last time Deedle Murray went to a vigil at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, it was for the three victims of the Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood clinic mass shooting in 2015. This time, Murray, a member of the church, mourned with the LGBTQ community for the five lives taken and those who were injured during the Nov. 19 Club Q shooting.
“Those five people right there — those five people are gone forever,” Murray told the Indy on Nov. 22, while visiting the sprawling roadside memorial for the victims on North Academy Boulevard with her two sons. She gestured to the flower-framed photos of Kelly Loving, Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green Vance that stood nearby.
“Flowers aren’t going to bring them back,” she said. “God, it just makes me so angry. I don’t know what the answer is. But I know this can’t keep going like this.”
At first, Murray said she was sad about the shooting. But that’s now turned into anger — “make no mistake about it, this is political,” she said. There are clear reasons for “why here” that come to mind for Murray, a librarian in Cheyenne Mountain School District 12. She thought of the anti-LGBTQ rhetoric permeating El Paso County schools, and attempts to remove books that promote LGBTQ inclusion from their libraries.
Club Q is one of the few explicitly queer-friendly spaces in a city that has deep pockets of conservatism and a long history of trying to overcome open hate against LGBTQ people from the general public, and government and religious leaders.
“I’ve cried here so many times,” said Alexis, 26, who frequented Club Q. They declined to share their last name.
As city officials on Nov. 23 unfurled a section of the 1.25 mile-long, historic Sea to Sea pride flag — the same part that was displayed in Orlando, Florida, after the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre — State Rep. Leslie Herod made a point to remind the hundreds of people gathered outside City Hall of the Springs’ troubling history with LGBTQ hate.
“What I remember, is the many times that this building chose to deny the existence of LGBTQ people,” said Herod, a graduate of Harrison High School who was the first queer Black person elected to the Colorado General Assembly.
“...It took activists who persisted for generations before Pride was even supported in Colorado Springs,” Herod said.
Anti-LGBTQ sentiment here goes back a long way — and even the most stunning examples are very recent history. It was 1992 when the infamous Amendment 2 earned Colorado notoriety as “the Hate State,” and Colorado Springs the “hate city” tag as the birthplace of that legislation. Amendment 2, which made it legal to discriminate against LGBTQ people, was backed by influential groups in Colorado Springs. The United States Supreme Court overturned it in 1996, but it’s far from forgotten.
The activists Herod mentioned, some of whom fought Amendment 2 in the ’90s, say they can see the city’s progress. But they also know the Club Q shooting has raised questions about how deep it really runs.
There are still strong and lingering forces in the community that paint LGBTQ people as the enemy, use their identities as political talking points and often aren’t called out by the more “sensible-minded politicians” who fail to control and condemn hateful rhetoric, says Carolyn Cathey, a Realtor, four-decade LGBTQ community activist and former leader of the Pikes Peak Gay & Lesbian Community Center.
Michaela Stalnaker calls the Springs “a conservative Christian, Evangelical stronghold.” She was at the Club Q memorial with her partner Alyssa Parker and two young boys on Nov. 22.
“It’s a bastion of anti-LGBTQ existence,” Stalnaker said. “...I’ve never felt, in any city, more nervous to just be who I am.”
In recent years, there were reasons to hope that the Springs’ “hate city” reputation had faded.
Downtown streets are now blocked off each year for Pikes Peak Pride Fest and the event is supported by local leaders, when in the past, “I would get accosted by somebody if I went to the Pride celebration,” said Mary Lou Makepeace, who served as mayor from 1997 to 2003 and was executive director of the Gill Foundation’s Springs-based Gay & Lesbian Fund.
The perceived openness of the Springs is actually why Alexis and Ash Lowrence, 23, an LGBTQ couple, left southern Illinois to come here.
“We come from a very small town. It’s very conservative there, and we’ve always felt like outcasts,” Alexis said. “That’s why we moved here — to feel more accepted — and [the shooting] was not what we needed to wake up to.”
Much of the anti-LGBTQ rhetoric today, Cathey says, is concentrated on area school boards. Conservative politicians this year have made false claims about the LGBTQ community in Colorado schools, saying kids are identifying as “furries” and teachers are “grooming” students to come out as LGBTQ, adds Liss Smith, communications manager for Inside Out Youth Services.
The Indy has most recently reported on conservative board members’ false claims in School District 49, that kids are being “indoctrinated” with curriculum that promotes inclusion, through learning programs that promote interpersonal skills. They’ve attacked LGBTQ clubs in schools, and in one instance, a Colorado Springs School District 11 board member posted a transphobic meme to Facebook.
And because of the city’s history and this real-time rhetoric, there’s always been a back-of-mind fear that the Springs could easily be the site of the next Pulse massacre, where in 2016 a gunman killed 49 people in the Orlando gay club, Cathey tells the Indy.
The LGBTQ community held a vigil after that shooting in the parking lot of Club Q, and “we knew that, by the grace of God, it wasn’t us that day,” Cathey says.
“Many of us said that it could be here; many of the speeches that day said it could easily have been here,” she says. “We thought it would be in bigger cities, because we think of it as a concentrated militia, backroom, people making plans.
“…But the concerted effort starts out in the open with people like, crazy politicians saying crazy hateful words and thinking that they are immune from violence being instigated by those words,” she adds. “Here we are, because the rhetoric hasn’t stopped.”
Cathey is “not surprised, not shocked” at the evil of Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, who was arrested and preliminarily charged with five counts of murder and five counts of bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury. (On Nov. 21, 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said Aldrich has not been officially charged, and those arrest charges could change when formal ones are filed.)
Of the shooting, Smith says she’s “surprised, no. Shocked, reeling, horrified, yes.”
“As a queer person, you’re aware that something like this can happen, and acutely aware of it in a lot of cases,” Smith says. “Given how charged the conversation has been around our identities recently, it was inevitable that it would lead to violence. It is just so hard to grapple with the fact that it led to violence in this community that we love so much, especially given how far we’ve come.”
Cathey was around when advertising Pride Fest on a local AM talk radio station led to a flurry of death threats that she says almost forced the station to shut down. She remembers when there were brazen attacks on Poor Richard’s, because owner and former City Councilor Richard Skorman had opened his doors to LGBTQ activists organizing against Amendment 2.
Skorman says there was a time when it was “forbidden” for LGBTQ-owned businesses to be part of the local Chamber and Economic Development Council, and Makepeace remembers struggling as mayor to attract businesses to the Springs because of its “hate city” reputation.
“There was a price to pay if you have a reputation of being a hateful place,” she tells the Indy.
Makepeace added, “I guess it’s a battle that has to keep being fought.”
Makepeace, a self-described “optimist,” says she’s been comforted by the visible support that the broader community has shown for LGBTQ people since the Nov. 19 shooting. That support needs to continue, but in the form of action and accountability, she says.
“It’s hitting this community pretty hard, mainly because we thought we had worked through these things, I think,” she says. “I thought that.
“...I celebrate the people who were bold enough to stand and not cower,” Makepeace says — like Richard Fierro, the Army veteran and co-owner of Atrevida Beer Co., who’s been lauded for subduing the Club Q gunman before police arrived on scene, with the help of U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas James and a trans woman. “That’s what we need as a community. Let’s stand and not cower in the face of this. Because that is not who Colorado Springs is.”