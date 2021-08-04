court, judge, law, equalityTransgender military ban eloquently dragged by U.S. District Court judge, and other notable LGBTQ legal news
A Colorado web designer who wanted to refuse to create wedding websites for same-sex couples has lost her appeal against the state’s anti-discrimination law. 

Lorie Smith was represented by legal advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom, founded by leaders of the Christian right. The group — which in 2018 defended Colorado baker Jack Phillips in the U.S. Supreme Court after he refused to bake a cake for two men who were to be married — argued the law forces Smith to violate her First Amendment rights.

Smith, owner of 303 Creative, had not even begun offering a wedding website service yet, but wanted to guarantee her right to not have to offer her services to same-sex couples. 

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit ruled 2-1 against her. ADF says Smith will appeal that decision. 

