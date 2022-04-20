Newcomer duo Wet Leg experienced such an explosion of 2021 interest in their two YouTube videos (Chaise Longue and Wet Dream), it seemed inevitable the fairy tale would trip up in 2022. Yet multiple live events early this year, followed by the release of the self-titled debut album on Domino Records in April, underscore the reputations of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, two friends from the Isle of Wight who put more effort into staying humorous than on becoming international stars.
Wet Leg didn’t skimp for its debut, offering a dozen riff-heavy tunes along with two others in a bonus 7". Songs leap from one height to the next in a manner that’s rarely been reached in a debut since the Sex Pistols’ 1977 tour de farce. Teasdale and Chambers offer such perfect deadpan slacker delivery, even an eventual downtempo second album could still exceed 90 percent of the pop releases out there. It’s odd when neophytes even gain accolades from The Wall Street Journal. But Wet Leg has more than met expectations, so naysayers can be quickly dismissed.
Also New & Noteworthy
Father John Misty, Chloe and the Next 20th Century (Sub Pop) – Former Fleet Foxes drummer Josh Tillman, recording as Father John Misty, has a reputation for self-indulgent extravagance, but this new work is overblown in unexpected ways. Orchestration and wistful lyrics give the album the feel of a 1930s Busby Berkeley musical, and it’s good to see FJM tell stories in which he is only a bit player. Maybe irony is hidden in the stories of Chloe, but the vibe resembles a Randy Newman album, even if FJM has a gentler tenor voice, put to use in bittersweet songs like “Buddy’s Rendezvous.”
Graeme James, Seasons (Nettwerk) – In any other decade, New Zealand busker-turned-pro Graeme James might rank as a decent folkie, but in the wretched 2020s, his songs can serve as a necessary salve. The new album grew out of a four-EP project and features James handling all instruments from an orchestra on loop pedal to a lone banjo. Even if some moments can get saccharine, James hits home in tracks like “The Fool.” At his best, James is a storyteller in the manner of Jim Croce, while delivering in a style suggesting Lambchop’s Kurt Wagner.