Take a country still in the throes of the COVID pandemic, and an internet ecosystem rife with misinformation, and you have the perfect anxiety breeding ground for a new contender: the monkeypox virus. While the idea of another infectious disease outbreak may instinctively sound alarm bells, local health experts caution against panic.
For years, the monkeypox virus, a close relative of the virus that causes smallpox, has been known to cause sporadic infections in sub-Saharan Africa. “But we’ve never seen a situation where so many thousands of people have had it in such a short time,” says Phoebe Lostroh, a microbiologist and associate professor at Colorado College. This is what makes this outbreak different, she continues — that cases are spreading widely, and in nonendemic countries like the United States.
Both the World Health Organization and White House have declared monkeypox a public health emergency. To date, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported over 14,000 cases in the country, and over 150 in Colorado. El Paso County’s first case was confirmed in late July; as of Aug. 19, the region has had 11 cases.
Unlike COVID, which is a respiratory virus, a person needs to have significant skin-to-skin exposure with an infected individual to get monkeypox, says Lostroh. And because monkeypox is a DNA virus — not an RNA virus — it is unlikely to mutate at the rate COVID has. In other words, this isn’t the rapidly mutating, highly infectious (corona)virus (and the never-ending slew of new variants) we’re used to.
While monkeypox can technically be transmitted through the air, it’s much more likely to spread through close physical contact, says Lostroh. This can include intimate or sexual encounters, or the sharing of fabrics like clothing, bedsheets and towels.
Currently, the majority of monkeypox cases have been identified in men who have sex with other men and have multiple sexual partners. However, experts say monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease, nor is it exclusive to LGBTQ+ people.
(New research suggests that in addition to other close contact, the infection might be transmitted through sexual intercourse. As with COVID, our understanding of the virus is constantly evolving.)
“The message that we’re trying to share, not only at the state level, but across the country, and certainly in El Paso County, is that anybody can get monkeypox,” says Dr. Chris Urbina, medical director at El Paso County Public Health.
The disease typically starts with flu-like symptoms — fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, swollen lymph nodes and fatigue — and is followed by skin bumps or a rash.
“It’ll start by looking like a blister, so it’ll have some fluid in it,” says Dr. Michelle Barron, the senior medical director of infection prevention and control for UCHealth. “Over time, that will change. It’ll darken and have almost like a divot in it. And that’s fairly characteristic, but again, everybody’s a little different.” Monkeypox lesions, which are usually painful, can resemble syphilis, herpes, acne or even an allergic reaction. Most people recover in two to four weeks.
Tecovirimat (TPOXX), the treatment for monkeypox, is available on a case-by-case basis through the local health department (via the CDC). TPOXX is only intended for individuals who are at a high risk of developing severe disease from monkeypox, says Barron. This includes people who are immunosuppressed.
The Jynneos vaccine, a preventive measure, is available for two groups of people: individuals who have been exposed, and individuals in high-risk groups. “If there’s somebody that’s got a case [of monkeypox], then they need to see who you have had contact with that could potentially be at risk also for getting monkeypox,” says Barron. “Then they’ll offer those [individuals] what we call ‘post-exposure prophylaxis.’” In these cases, the vaccine is given within 14 days of exposure.
Jynneos is a two-dose vaccine, separated by around 28 days. Supply of the vaccine is limited, so health officials are prioritizing the administration of first doses. “You want to get as many people who are exposed or at risk at least some form of immunity,” says Barron.
Coloradans currently eligible for the vaccine include “[g]ay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men aged 18 years and older who have had multiple sexual partners, and/or sexual partners they did not previously know, in the last 14 days” and “anyone aged 18 years and older who believes they have been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox in the last 14 days.” These individuals can fill out the appointment request form on the El Paso County Public Health website.
To reduce exposure to monkeypox, especially while vaccine supply is low, the CDC advises people to limit their number of sexual partners; avoid skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash; and avoid skin-to-skin contact in crowded environments like raves or clubs where clothing is likely to be minimal. If someone thinks they’ve been exposed to monkeypox, or are experiencing symptoms, they should contact a health care provider and avoid physical contact with others.
This month, Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) published a monkeypox vaccine data dashboard, which is available to the public and regularly updated with vaccine administration numbers across the state. A second dashboard provides information on case demographics (patient race, age, ethnicity, gender identity and sexual orientation) and the number of cases per county.
“We continue to prioritize providing timely updates to the state’s response to the monkeypox outbreak,” said Scott Bookman, director of the state’s Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response, in a press release. “Providing information on the state’s extremely limited supply of monkeypox vaccine from the federal government allows the public to see how quickly we are administering this vaccine to at-risk Coloradans.” To date, more than 4,600 doses have been administered in the state.
Like we saw with COVID, the monkeypox outbreak is likely to expose inequities within our health care system. “It’s just something that epidemics do,” says Lostroh. Health is still largely determined by socioeconomic factors like income, education and employment. Not all Coloradans have access to virus and vaccine information, or the transportation to get to health-care facilities and testing sites.
Because the outbreak has disproportionately affected gay and bisexual men, it’s also sparked conversation about what responsible public messaging looks like. How do we inform and spread awareness without stigmatizing already vulnerable communities?
“I think public health officials are trying to walk a really thin line,” says Liss Smith, communications manager at Inside Out Youth Services, a local nonprofit serving LGBTQ+ youths and young adults. “And that is targeting messaging to people who’ve been identified as being at risk, while also not promoting stigma or discrimination through that targeted messaging. And it’s a really hard line to walk.”
She adds, “I think it’s especially complicated given that people have been associating this outbreak specifically with gay and bisexual men. ... People who are afraid of coming out, or don’t want to be stigmatized, are likely not going to get the vaccine, and that may make the outbreak even worse.”
While everyone is certainly susceptible to monkeypox, not everyone is equally vulnerable. Some even argue that the “anyone can get monkeypox” messaging amounts to misinformation.
“Those who make such statements don’t intend harm,” says Benjamin Ryan, an infectious disease and LGBTQ+ health reporter, in a Washington Post article. “On the contrary, leaders at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and elsewhere repeat them because they commendably want to combat the societal stigma faced by gay and bisexual men, who have been disproportionately impacted by monkeypox. They know that stigma harms public health, including by discouraging infectious-disease testing. And they don’t want the rest of the public to be complacent in the face of a potential new pandemic.
“But as these public health experts know well, epidemiology is less concerned with whether someone could contract an infection; instead, the much more vital questions focus on which groups of people are most likely to be exposed to a pathogen, to contract it and why. In public health statistics, this is the study of relative risk.
“By reducing monkeypox risk to a simplistic binary equation, public health leaders are prioritizing fighting stigma over their duty to directly inform the public about the true contours and drivers of this global outbreak. In particular, they are failing to properly convey the seriousness of this burgeoning crisis to gay and bisexual men.”
Smith emphasizes our personal responsibility to be good allies and fight discrimination in our own communities. “Homophobia and transphobia are still rampant, and as soon as a specific group is mentioned in messaging as being more at-risk, discrimination and stigma follow,” she says in an email. “That’s a societal issue that, sadly, has remained constant. Discrimination is a pandemic of its own.”
The World Health Organization recently announced that they’re changing the virus’ name in an effort to curb stigmatization, and has invited people to submit their ideas via an online portal. The organization has already renamed two variants, clade one and clade two, previously known as the Congo Basin and West African strains.
Barron says the COVID pandemic has helped us recognize just how important our public health tools are: contact tracing, outreach efforts, vaccines and more. “We will continue to have emerging infections that we haven’t seen previously,” she says. “And that shouldn’t make people panic.”
Barron also stresses the importance of vetting sources: “There’s a lot of stuff out there that’s completely wrong. Getting good sources of [information] is important, whether it’s from your favorite newspaper or from the CDC.” (In other words: Don’t believe everything you read on Twitter.) Misinformation can breed fear and hysteria; staying educated is a way to protect ourselves and our community.
Currently, Barron doesn’t see monkeypox impacting our day-to-day lives in a significant way. She urges everyone to stay aware; to choose credible sources for monkeypox updates; to get vaccinated if you’re eligible; and most importantly, to get checked if you’re not sure.
What to do if you think you might have monkeypox
• If you’re noticing monkeypox symptoms, or if you have been exposed to someone who has monkeypox, seek medical attention.
• A health care provider can help you determine whether you should get tested.
• If you don’t have a health care provider or insurance, you can schedule an appointment at a testing location.
• Wear a well-fitted mask and cover rashes or bumps with clothing or bandages. Avoid contact with other people.
Online resources
For more information (signs, symptoms, transmission), see tinyurl.com/who-mpox.
For the U.S. map of cases, see tinyurl.com/cdc-mpox.
For state vaccine data and demographics dashboards, see cdphe.colorado.gov/monkeypox.
For testing sites and vaccine clinics, see tinyurl.com/epco-mpox.