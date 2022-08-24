• If you’re noticing monkeypox symptoms, or if you have been exposed to someone who has monkeypox, seek medical attention.
• A health care provider can help you determine whether you should get tested.
• If you don’t have a health care provider or insurance, you can schedule an appointment at a testing location.
• Wear a well-fitted mask and cover rashes or bumps with clothing or bandages. Avoid contact with other people.
Online resources
For more information (signs, symptoms, transmission), see tinyurl.com/who-mpox.
For the U.S. map of cases, see tinyurl.com/cdc-mpox.
For state vaccine data and demographics dashboards, see cdphe.colorado.gov/monkeypox.
For testing sites and vaccine clinics, see tinyurl.com/epco-mpox.