Feature1-3.jpg

A lab manager at UCHealth with a viral PCR test used to detect monkeypox and other viruses.

• If you’re noticing monkeypox symptoms, or if you have been exposed to someone who has monkeypox, seek medical attention.

• A health care provider can help you determine whether you should get tested.

• If you don’t have a health care provider or insurance, you can schedule an appointment at a testing location.

• Wear a well-fitted mask and cover rashes or bumps with clothing or bandages. Avoid contact with other people. 

Online resources

For more information (signs, symptoms, transmission), see tinyurl.com/who-mpox.

For the U.S. map of cases, see tinyurl.com/cdc-mpox.

For state vaccine data and demographics dashboards, see cdphe.colorado.gov/monkeypox.

For testing sites and vaccine clinics, see tinyurl.com/epco-mpox.

 

Anna Fiorino is a graduate from San Diego State University. She is a journalist with (more than three but less than twenty) years of experience. In her free time, she edits novels.