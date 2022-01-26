About 20 miles west of Colorado Springs on the north slope of Pikes Peak is the city of Woodland Park, known as the “City Above the Clouds,” with a population of roughly 8,000. In the southwestern part of town, spread across 500 acres, lies the headquarters of both Charis Bible College and Andrew Wommack Ministries (AWM). They’re the brainchildren of founder Andrew Wommack, a Texas televangelist, author and sometime faith healer, who moved to Colorado in 1980 and has grown his ministry both in-state and globally for over 40 years.
Last November, Wommack spoke at the college’s open house event in “The Barn,” the striking 70,000-square-foot chapel on campus, with sweeping views of the Rockies all along the western side’s picture windows. Local community leaders and politicians mingled before the presentations, including Colorado Rep. Mark Baisley, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell, and Jeff Anderson, an adviser to Congressman Doug Lamborn.
Those are some pretty heavy hitters for a Bible college’s open house event, and it’s that very coziness with local political power that makes some residents wary of Charis’ intentions. And when Wommack said last April “as many people as we have in this school here, we ought to take over Woodland Park,” it did more than raise a few eyebrows — particularly when he elaborated, saying “this county ought to be totally dominated by believers,” and, “We have enough people here in this school we could elect anybody we want.”
While Charis was founded in Colorado Springs in 1994, the unaccredited college moved to Woodland Park in 2014, quickly followed by AWM in 2018. The college offers a two-year program that prepares its students for ministry, with a third year for its business school and several other tracks.
So what kind of students are drawn to Charis Bible College? According to Mike Pickett, vice president of both Charis Bible College and AWM International Operations, it’s difficult to pin down a “typical” Charis student.
“[Our students] are from all walks of life — our median age right now is in the 30s, and the average age is in the 40s. We have students as old as 87, and as young as 17. … So many different ethnicities, job types, retirees, students straight out of high school. … The appeal here is hearing Andrew and the message, and wanting that relationship with God, so they can determine what the rest of their lives will look like,” says Pickett.
The campus has a surprisingly international vibe: A visitor is just as likely to meet students or employees hailing from Indonesia, South Africa or Korea as they are from the States. Pickett says the college has 27 locations outside the U.S. in 20 different nations, with 22 college locations in the States. Worldwide he estimates the total number of students at around 7,040, but adds that locally the college has over 10,000 graduates.
At the headquarters in Teller County, growth has been strong and fairly steady — enrollment in 2007 was just over 200, and by 2019 had topped 800, with plans to be at 1,000 by next year. The goal for 2030 is 2,500 students.
That’s a lot of growth for a small mountain town, and while the school’s economic boost for the area is significant, not everyone is equally enthused.
Paul Stewart has been a resident of Woodland Park for just over five years. A former professor of biological and environmental sciences at Troy University in Alabama, Stewart has concerns about the college’s rapid growth in the small town where he’s made a home.
“On the one hand, it is positive for the growth of local business,” says Stewart. “But I do worry about it. … We can hardly enter [Highway] 24 from our subdivision, the traffic is so bad. … There are periodic accidents there, and we already have the ski traffic.”
Another common complaint locally is that, like any church/religious organization, the school isn’t paying property taxes. “I’m sure many Woodland Park business leaders would not agree … but they [Charis/AWM] use police, fire department, the roads. … Those people aren’t paying taxes for the services that I pay taxes for,” says Stewart.
Stewart is correct that the school enjoys a religious exemption — from property taxes — but Michael Verdone, economist and director at BBC Research and Consulting in Denver, argues that this criticism misses the forest for the trees (BBC Research and Consulting were contracted by Charis Bible College to conduct an economic impact study).
“That’s true from a property tax perspective, and that’s a fair point,” Verdone says, “but most municipalities across the state don’t generate anything close to the majority of their tax revenues through property taxes. … A lot of [municipalities] rely on use and sales tax to generate revenue and pay for services.
“When we look at fiscal impacts of Charis and AWM, we see they are generating a significant amount of sales and use tax through the spending of their students, the employees and visitors coming for events. … To say they don’t pay any taxes is simply a straw man, and not true.” Still, as the campus continues to grow and new construction plods along, that’s little comfort to those who are still on the hook for property taxes.
Verdone’s fiscal and economic impact study is based on Charis’ own growth projections and expectations over the next decade. The school estimates they’ve invested a total of $128 million developing the campus.
“They [Charis Bible College and AWM] are a very large employer in the city and the county … somewhere around 600 people at the moment, and that will grow over the next decade as they expand their campuses and grow the student body and stage events … so they’re already a significant source of economic activity in the region,” Verdone says.
Debbie Miller, president of Woodland Park’s Chamber of Commerce, sees the college as a positive addition to the region, both economically and culturally.
“If you look at lodging and sales tax from the date they opened, January 2014, there might have been maybe one month things were down, but bottom line? It has been consistent growth in those two areas for the community,” Miller says.
“We know our lodging is really blessed when they hold special events. If it’s a men’s conference and you have Tony Dungy and James Brown [Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and longtime sportscaster, respectively] coming in — those big names coming to our area, it’s a big economic impact,” she says. The NFL legends visit on an annual basis to speak, and the college hosts other events such as plays and concerts.
Verdone said this economic activity is driven by both employees and students living and spending their salaries in Teller County businesses — restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations — which puts money back into the regional economy.
Some key figures from Verdone’s study: In 2019, AWM/Charis supported 555 direct jobs and 229 indirect/induced jobs in the Woodland Park area; total payroll paid to workers in the Woodland Park/Teller County area in 2019 is estimated at $28.4 million, with $17.3 million as wages paid to direct employees and $11.1 million as wages paid to indirect/induced jobholders; total sales and use tax revenues to the City of Woodland Park and Teller County generated from AWM/Charis activity are estimated at $1.1 million over the 2012-2019 period. If those estimates stand up, they’re nothing to sneeze at, especially for a town of 8,000, and that’s not factoring in student expenditures, frequent special events and ongoing construction of new buildings on campus.
Much of the unease in the community stems from the remarks made last April by Wommack, in regard to a local ”take over.”
The comment ruffled feathers — particularly since there is an emphasis at the college in training students to become political leaders, and the college teaches a version of Young Earth creationism, which is based on a literal interpretation of Genesis, and holds that Earth and all life on it were created in their current forms by the God of Abraham somewhere around 6,000 to 10,000 years ago.
Pickett characterized Wommack’s statement as a misunderstanding, a “slip of the lip,” and says that Wommack simply wants his students to become involved locally in the community, wherever they may live.
“We can’t control how other people see us — we can only do our best to make sure what we are doing is as transparent as possible, so they know what our plans and intentions are. … Our goal here is to make things as clear as possible so people understand that we want to be a positive part of this community. And I think we already are,” says Pickett.
Pickett also responded via email, writing that “There is nothing wrong with wanting to live in communities where leaders promote moral and biblically based values, and when they do not, then those whom they represent must make a decision if they are fine with that type of leadership or not. If they are not, then community members are free to run for those seats if they want to see change,” Pickett wrote.
Stewart believes that the college now has allies on the school board as well as the city council, and he worries what that could mean for local education. Four explicitly conservative candidates were ushered onto the board in November, effectively handing them control of the board. Gary Brovetto, David Rusterholtz, Suzanne Patterson and David Illingworth all won their board elections on Nov. 2, with lots of Republican money at their backs — a trend that’s being mirrored all across the nation.
Andrew Wertz is the senior vice president for Andrew Wommack Ministries as well as Charis Bible College, and he isn’t shy about what the college believes. “We do espouse a biblical worldview, and our viewpoints are well documented. That’s the cornerstone of the organization. … We do have our belief system — that’s why people come here — and we’re going to support people who represent those beliefs, just like anybody would when it comes to their political preferences,” Wertz says.
And as far as trying to take over the town or take over the schools? “Andrew and Jamie [Wommack] have lived here since 1982. We are community-involved, we are volunteering everywhere, donating, helping out. … I think we are transparent and open about who we are,” Wertz says.
When asked if the school has ambitions to reset the science curriculum or censor libraries, Pickett is emphatic. “There are no plans [to that effect],” he said.
But that answer is difficult to square with the stated aims of the Truth and Liberty Coalition.
In 2017, Wommack teamed with Lance Wallnau, the leading proponent of the “Seven Mountain Mandate,” to found the Truth and Liberty Coalition. The group’s goal is the “reformation of nations through the seven mountains of cultural influence,” which are: religion, family, business, government/military, arts/entertainment, and — notably — education. The Seven Mountain Mandate is a movement rooted in “dominion theology,” and states that creating a worldwide kingdom for God’s glory is the duty of all Christians.
The organization’s website reads like a call for theocracy, and even within religious circles, it’s a fairly controversial take on scripture. The Coalition’s “voter guide” for Woodland Park School Board didn’t have much to say about what have traditionally been board-related concerns such as budgets or school curriculum. Instead, the guides focus on politically charged hot-button issues: critical race theory, gender identity pronouns, parental rights, sex education, and “Boys Playing Girl Sports.”
Last year, the Truth and Liberty Coalition’s candidates saw major wins across Colorado at the local level, ushering in 28 new Coalition-approved board members.
Given the Coalition’s plainly stated goals, along with the push to win local-level elections, Stewart remains suspicious, and particularly wary of the college’s goals for the local school board, as well as Wommack’s much-publicized “take over” comments.
“His helpers backtracked for him on that,” says Stewart. “They spun it as ‘Oh, what he really meant to say was —’ No, I think the man meant it. This is a man who makes his life with words.
“If you are on the school board you can influence policy and what’s being taught. … Instead of teaching evolution, and science, probably in the short term they will be after teaching creation science or intelligent design,” says Stewart. As an educator who’s spent years teaching evolutionary theory, it clearly troubles him.
Rodney Saunders is a former United Methodist minister, who worked in campus ministry for years in Buffalo, New York (State University at New York-Buffalo) and Manhattan, Kansas (University of Kansas), and also served in Grand Junction and Douglas, Wyoming. He’s been a resident of nearby Florissant for almost 10 years.
“There is no reason to trust the financial picture that [Wommack] has painted. … There is no way to depend on what he has said they are doing for the area; that’s a very self-serving financial picture that he’s presented,” says Saunders.
As a man of the cloth, the property tax issue doesn’t trouble Saunders, as he points out there are around 26 other churches in Teller County.
“That’s true for any church — it would be hard to be overly critical on them for that,” says Saunders.
While stopping short of calling Charis Bible College a cult, Saunders sees worrying similarities and, like Stewart, is concerned about the recent school board elections, which he feels were heavily politicized.
“Four new board members were elected, one of whom has a direct connection to Charis. … All of whom espoused that they were conservative, even though that violates the spirit of school boards in Colorado — this isn’t supposed to be political,” Saunders says. The Teller County Republican Party donated money to each of the four new board members’ campaigns.
Saunders said that while Critical Race Theory isn’t taught in any elementary or secondary schools in the state, it was made into a campaign issue nonetheless.
“CRT is not taught [here], it is taught in law schools. My suspicion is, they want nothing taught about the reality of racism in America,” Saunders says.
“School boards in Colorado have almost autonomous authority on what takes place, they can hire and fire. … The Legislature may want to rethink that,” says Saunders.
“I spent 15 years in campus ministry at a time when many cults and cult-like groups had their heyday, so I spent a lot of time dealing with cults and cult-like groups over those years,” Saunders says.
So what does Saunders see that causes him to use the phrase “cult-like” when discussing the college and its related organizations? While he views the school’s secretive finances and its goals to place its people in local government positions as red flags, perhaps his biggest worry is the concentration of power at the very top. AWM does list a board of directors on its website, but Saunders wonders how much power they hold over Wommack. “When you’re the absolute power, everybody knows that absolute power corrupts absolutely,” says Saunders.
Saunders also believes the school is unaccredited and not tied to any denomination by design, cutting off the possibility of any outside supervision by accreditation bodies or clergy.
While Teller County residents like Stewart and Saunders worry, Verdone thinks there’s not much of a choice at the moment — the college, AWM and the Truth and Liberty Coalition are here in Woodland Park, they’re growing, and they’re not going to disappear overnight.
“They’re in the community now, making sizable economic contributions to the economy of the city and the county, and that’s not going away,” he says. “For folks skeptical about this, the real question is: ‘How do you harness that growth benefit to the community in a broader sense?’”
Verdone thinks residents who are wary of the college’s intentions will come around.
“Maybe they’ll start to understand, ‘These guys make positive contributions and are worth having around,’” he says.
But Verdone also cautions that much of this depends on what the school ultimately chooses to do.
“These are just [economic] projections, and whether this materializes is not up to me. … This doesn’t mean this is all necessarily going to happen. … Love them or hate them, they are an important part of the economy, they directly employ several hundred people, indirectly several hundred more, and if they just went away that would leave a gaping hole that would be really difficult to fill. … I think even the folks that aren’t so thrilled about their presence would also feel that,” Verdone says.
Back in The Barn, open house attendees nibbled on cheese and meatballs while socializing. Eventually the speakers began to take the stage and spoke excitedly about the global growth of Charis Bible College, the new dormitories being built for incoming students, and upcoming events in Woodland Park with big-name speakers.
But on at least two occasions, different speakers mentioned the “war” being fought in Washington, D.C. Judging from the chorus of “amens” answering these calls, it’s clear the intended audience understood the reference.
So what is the war? What are they fighting about? And if there is a war, who is the enemy? The Indy asked Pickett and Wertz.
“I don’t think we can speak to what somebody else was saying or what the context is, I can’t recall... vaguely, but I wouldn’t be able to respond,” says Wertz.
War metaphors may be quite common in Christian theology, but a post-Jan. 6 nation now demands extra scrutiny for this kind of language. There were a lot of speakers at the open house event, but “the war” was mentioned more than once, and it was something attendees seemed excited about.
“The perspective that we are some kind of hidden compound, with a secret agenda. … We are transparent about what we are doing, there are obviously people who disagree with what we believe in. … But the vision for the next 10 to 20 years is just coming into focus for us. We are trying to get that out, and let everybody know what we are about. We invite people here for the open houses and [answer questions],” Wertz says.
As much as the community focus may currently be on the size of these organizations’ economic boons in the region, or the district’s public education issues, for Charis Bible College there are far bigger things at stake, and greater treasures to be had in heaven.
“What’s awesome about the gospel is that it doesn’t matter where you’re from. Truth is truth — and it has the same impact and ability to transform lives,” says Pickett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.