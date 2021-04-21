Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado fire officials announced earlier this month that residents can expect another year of severe wildfires due to drought.
“It is not just a fire season but instead the risk is now year-round. That is why we are taking many steps to have a more proactive approach to battling wildfires, because these trends and drought conditions are not an anomaly, they are a harbinger of the future,” Polis said in a release.
The 2021 Wildfire Outlook and Preparedness Plan predicts above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation through August, on the heels of 2020, one of the state’s worst fire years in its history.
Early detection is key, and the Division of Fire Prevention and Control’s Multi-Mission Aircraft will carry state-of-the-art infrared and color sensors operated by firefighters to locate fires.
DFPC is will enhance fire training and collaborate with other agencies in the West. Also, Polis recently signed Senate Bill 21-113, which allows Colorado to purchase a helicopter specifically equipped to fight wildfires.