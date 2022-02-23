More than a dozen members of the El Paso County Wildland Team firefighters recently quit after a chief was investigated for allegations of harassment and discrimination.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office refuses to discuss the investigation, citing state law protections. The Wildland Team, run by Sheriff Bill Elder’s office, has played a key role in battling some of the largest fires in the region, including the Hayman and Waldo Canyon fires.
“Recently, the Sheriff’s Office instituted a number of changes within the Wildland Fire Team in conjunction with a broader assessment of the Team’s operations,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a release. “These measures were taken in furtherance of the Sheriff’s Office commitment to ensure the safety of El Paso County citizens and to ensure the efficient operations of the Team. Subsequent to these recent changes, some Team volunteers submitted resignations for a variety of reasons.”
A Jan. 17 letter to Elder from team member Shane Coyne blamed the dismissal of a chief for eroding morale. “Volunteers were told they were ‘out of control’ and shown by actions that they were not as important as paid staff,” the letter said. “We were excluded from key discussions and processes.”
Volunteers were left at fire base on fire calls, forced to relinquish their radios and gear and “bizarrely” accused of breaking into the supply cache, thereafter being denied access, the letter said. The moves were seen as retaliation and intimidation. “We were stripped of every meaningful reason a person would volunteer, give of their time and risk their lives for citizens of the region.”
The letter, which named those who resigned (though the names were redacted by the Sheriff’s Office), said the department should respect volunteers by giving them “a place at the table, integrate them into the team as equals, listen to them....”
In response, the Sheriff’s Office release said, “All employees and volunteers work under the authority of the Sheriff. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has an obligation to the community to hold all members, including volunteers, accountable to all applicable policies and state statutes.”