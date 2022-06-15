Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner and Wayne Williams, Springs city councilor and former Colorado Secretary of State, have been appointed by Secretary of State Jena Griswold to act as advisers to Mesa County Designated Election Official (DEO) Brandi Bantz amid election security breach controversies. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was removed as DEO in May after being criminally charged by a grand jury for helping an unauthorized person make copies of voting machine hard drives and attend an annual election machine software update, Colorado Public Radio reported. This is the second time Peters has been removed as DEO during her first term as county clerk.
Griswold also issued an Election Order to appoint Christi Coburn as a supervisor in the upcoming Elbert County elections. Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder was subpoenaed by a judge in May to return hard copies he’d made of the 2020 Elbert County election servers. Schroeder kept one copy and gave another to an undisclosed person because he said he wanted to preserve the results of the 2020 election, according to 9NEWS. The appointments are to ensure the secure, accurate and timely conduct of the upcoming elections. “Every eligible Coloradan — Republican, Democrat and Unaffiliated alike — has the right to cast a ballot in accessible and secure elections,” Griswold said in a news release.