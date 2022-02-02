An investigation into Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CD5) by the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) has found “substantial” evidence that Lamborn staffers performed personal tasks for him and his family in a misuse of official resources. The House Ethics Committee is now reviewing the findings of the OCE.
The OCE report came after a former staffer, Brandon Pope, filed a lawsuit against the Office of Doug Lamborn, alleging that Lamborn disregarded COVID-19 restrictions and retaliated against Pope. In the lawsuit, Pope alleged, “Lamborn allowed his son to live in Congressional space. Lamborn gave his son the necessary access to live in a storage area in the basement of the U.S. Capitol for a period of weeks when Lamborn’s son relocated to Washington, D.C. for work.”
The OCE report found that Lamborn’s staffers were often asked to help out his children, including preparing his son for interviews for a job in the federal government, and throwing a party for his daughter-in-law after she became a U.S. citizen.
Lamborn’s primary challenger for the 2022 election, Colorado Rep. Dave Williams (R-HD15) issued a news release on Jan. 24 calling on Lamborn to resign. “For the good of our community, Doug Lamborn should resign immediately,” he said. “The findings of these congressional investigators are troubling to say the least and demonstrate a culture of corruption that should not be tolerated. Our new district deserves a new Congressman with a proven conservative record of always fighting for regular workers and families while maintaining the highest ethical standards.”
