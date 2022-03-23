Alexis Wilkins, 26, was arrested March 15 in the fentanyl overdose death of a Mitchell High School student, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced.
She’s charged with distributing fentanyl resulting in death and is accused of selling a fentanyl pill to two juvenile females in the parking lot of The Citadel mall in Colorado Springs on Dec. 2, 2021. The two girls took the pill to school the next morning, where they shared it with a third juvenile female who overdosed and died in class as a result, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release.
The charge carries a sentence of 20 years to life and a fine of $1 million.
Cooperating on the investigation were the FBI; Colorado Springs Police Department Metro, Vice, Narcotics, and Intelligence Unit; the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
Wilkins allegedly marketed the drug through social media, and a search of her house uncovered $7,000 in cash and 100 blue pills similar to the one sold to the girls, several media outlets reported.
Fentanyl, a synthetic drug more powerful than heroin or morphine, has become the scourge in drug deaths. In El Paso County, fentanyl deaths increased from 21 in 2019 to 102 in 2021, a five-fold increase in just three years, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office reports.