At 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 1, light snow began to fall as cars pulled into the parking lot at the Westside Community Center at 1628 W. Bijou St. A yard sign a few blocks south proclaims: “WCC = Westside Community Center, NOT Woodmen Chapel Conversions.”
About 25 residents have gathered in a room with a noisy heater to talk about the future of their neighborhood’s community center — specifically, who will operate it. Many are members of Save the Westside Community Center; a few others are just curious.
“I didn’t know this center even existed, and I’ve lived here since 1978,” says Chuck Lucas, a retired music teacher who’s interested in launching an after-school program at the WCC. It’s a refrain echoed again and again, as residents voice their concerns about Woodmen Valley Chapel’s management of the center. Many of those gathered feel the center hasn’t been great at publicizing its own existence and programs, or serving the surrounding community.
Save the Westside Community Center strongly believes the church is not the right fit to lead a community center based in one of Colorado Springs’ most diverse neighborhoods. Kathy Perry is a member.
“The mission of the current operator [Woodmen Valley Chapel] is to create disciples of Christ. We have people in the neighborhood of other faiths and beliefs. … We want a community center that is all-inclusive. And the mission of a community center and the doctrine of this operator are not in alignment,” says Perry.
In November, Save the Westside Community Center formed the nonprofit Creative Community Solutions, in a bid to run the chapel themselves. The grassroots organization believes its members, many of them longtime Westside residents, are more in tune with the needs of the area.
Perry is clear: The goal of Save the Westside Community Center is to stop the latest contract with the city, which has named Woodmen Valley Chapel’s Center for Strategic Ministry as the directors for the next 10 years. But Perry believes it’s not a done deal yet, and she has no intention of giving up.
“The fear is, we’re losing our community center,” Perry says. “We’ll be overshadowed, [community] is not the main focus. The programs at the WCC have been depleted, and it needs to be improved. I go there frequently, but many in the neighborhood do not, because there is nothing there for them, in the way of activities or services.”
Woodmen Valley Chapel has operated the WCC since 2011, and Perry and a few other residents conceded things had been running well at the center for much of that time — but they’ve noticed a steep decline within the last two or three years.
Stu Davis, the current director of the WCC and city impact pastor at WVC, has a familiar explanation for that.
”COVID happened — I can provide lots of data, which I’ve provided to [Save the WCC]. … Through 2019, we had seen nothing but increases in programs and participation,” Davis says. “In 2019, we had over 70,000 people come to the WCC, participating in over 125 programs — that’s a lot, and frankly I think more than many other community centers in our city. However, 2020 happened.”
Davis points out that, like similar organizations, the WCC cut almost everything from programming that year — with the exception of the Westside Cares food pantry, a handful of counselors working out of leased offices, and his separate nonprofit, COSILoveYou.
“Our programs were cut for the majority of six months in 2020,” says Davis. “In 2021, we rebuilt almost all of those programs. … We had around 120 programs and nearly 60,000 people, which is quite a rebound — and a pretty successful one, given there are a lot of organizations still struggling to recover.”
But Davis emphasizes the programs that got eliminated weren’t a result of decisions he made, but decisions related to the pandemic and its associated restrictions. “The program providers we work with certainly cut a few, based on funding and participation,” he says.
Davis says he did eliminate a fitness center, but also notes that in the six months prior to the pandemic, it was being accessed by only five people a week. “It didn’t make any sense for us to continue to provide a pretty expensive operation for five people a week … when we had a theater company who wanted to occupy the same space, which in 2021 had three different performances that attracted over 1,000 people,” says Davis. “The data suggests we have a lot of participation. I’ve provided that to [Save the WCC], but I’m just not sure it’s being heard.”
But for many Save the WCC members, it’s not just the programs being offered or the management itself that’s the biggest problem. One man speaks up during the roundtable discussion, noting that he had seen a speech by one of Woodmen Valley Chapel’s leaders, lead pastor Josh Lindstrom. “I didn’t appreciate his doctrine,” he said. “He said that Black Lives Matter is a sinful group. … I don’t understand that.”
Heads nod around the room; it seems like most have seen the video already, but Lucas cues it up for those that haven’t.
The speech, available on Woodmen Valley Chapel’s website and titled “A City on a Hill” (a nod to John Winthrop’s influential sermon to the Massachusetts Bay Colony in 1630) examines what the Bible has to say about cultural engagement for Christians. Lindstrom does establish the primary goal of WVC is to make disciples of Jesus Christ — not exactly a surprising church doctrine — and notes that “the early church changed the Roman Empire, one conversion at a time.”
But in an extended riff on the ’70s sitcom Three’s Company, Lindstrom makes his position on LGBTQ+ individuals fairly clear, and he says of BLM: “The organization is a sinful one … which for the record, WVC does not support or endorse in any way. Full stop.”
It should be noted that in the moments before that statement, Lindstrom does voice support for the message “Black lives matter” itself; his comments, he says, refer to the organization. However, given that Black Lives Matter is a decentralized, loosely organized movement without a formal hierarchy or official leader, it’s hard to know what to make of that. At the very least it’s a mixed message. But it’s unclear what Lindstrom believes makes one of the largest civil rights movements in U.S. history “sinful,” and it’s hard to imagine a message like that being very welcome on the Westside of Colorado Springs.
But that’s a conceivable scenario, as WVC is also moving its Southwest Campus Sunday services to the WCC.
While Davis says there is no church programming currently at the WCC save an annual Christmas event, he does say that “The plan we do have is to add services here on Sunday mornings,” but he points out that three other churches have met here on Sundays over the last 12 years. “The rental money we will be paying to hold services here, all those dollars go back to the WCC to sustain the operation of our other services,” Davis says.
“The whole idea is to keep this community center as a community center. There is NO intention whatsoever, unequivocally, but to run a community center here,” he says.
Liz Carver, the director of Creative Community Solutions, isn’t convinced. CCS is Save WCC’s nonprofit organization, put together as an alternative operator for the community center.
“Our proposal is based on what our community has told us they want for WCC. We’re a group of concerned citizens … wanting the city to hear the people that live on the Westside, that have taken time to get involved in this cause,” says Carver.
Woodmen Valley Chapel’s Center for Strategic Ministry and Save the WCC’s Creative Community Solutions were the only two candidates to put forth a proposal to the city. In December, the city notified them they had decided to go with CSM. “If their negotiations fall through, we are the second choice,” says Carver.
In 2019, CSM had notified the city they were no longer interested in renewing their contract and continuing to operate the WCC. But Carver believes something must have changed their mind, and she has a theory.
“Jeff Greene [city of Colorado Springs chief of staff] reached out to the church and said ‘What if we gave you a longer lease?’ Also, the city came upon funds from TARP federal program. … They’re going to put in $1.375 million into HVAC and other systems that desperately need updating.”
Carver suspects WVC would have been on the hook for the renovations before that money was found, leading to the church’s reversal and decision to move services to the WCC.
“Stu Davis will tell you it is not the new southwest campus, but if you look at their WVC website, the southwest campus is listed as [The] Vanguard School. They will no longer attend chapel at Vanguard School — they will be moving that operation to the WCC,” Carver says.
The conflict, in Carver’s eyes, is that the church will be the WCC operator, while simultaneously having one of their campuses on-site.
“The mission of the church, their whole reason for being is to make disciples of Jesus Christ. … This is a government-owned, taxpayer driven [place]. I do see that as a conflict of interest,” says Carver.
“We are talking about the Westside of Colorado Springs. Here, we do welcome all. … If you believe that same sex marriage is sinful, that BLM is sinful, you should not be running a community center. The city needs to recognize that partnership may be harmful, as far as being inclusive, especially on the Westside of Colorado Springs,” says Carver.
Davis, however, has no concerns about his or WVC’s ability to be impartial.
“I’d say the values that Woodmen may espouse on a Sunday morning are very different from what we are trying to create here at the community center,” he says. “The Westside Community Center has been, and will be, centrally inclusive of any and every type of person that represents the Westside neighborhood … to the degree we have heavily subsidized an African American Historical-Genealogical Society to have its offices here.”
He also believes fears of evangelism at the WCC are overwrought, as the church has operated it for 12 years. “We have never pushed our agenda, our values on people who come here. We have been very careful to make sure we are not perceived to be here with an agenda other than to serve the neighborhood…we have a robust suite of programs that 70,000 people in 2019 wanted to participate in; 20,000 people in 2020 was not bad at all. That we’ve been able to triple that in 2021 was a pretty incredible recovery rate,” says Davis.
Davis says that the church stepped in in 2011 because they believed that if nobody did anything, the community center would be shut down.
“I might suggest, for people angry the community center might go away — the reason they care so much? That’s because Woodmen has done a good job of running it the last 12 years. There would be no community center to be upset about if we hadn’t been here,” Davis says.
He also doesn’t see that Lindstrom’s speech is relevant to his own role as director of the community center. “There’s lots of opinions. … About the organization of Black Lives Matter, even within that sermon. The pastor was very adamant we need to continue to make space for Black voices in our community to be heard, even if the organization in itself may not be the best representation of those voices. And I’m not sure that’s a minority opinion,” Davis says. Ultimately, he doesn’t think that Save the Westside Community Center is representative of the community as a whole.
“The group of neighbors that’s coalesced here are not representative of the entire neighborhood,” he claims. “There’s a large group of folks that are very excited about the future of the center, want to see it continue, and don’t necessarily agree with the tone of [Save WCC].”
For Davis, operating the center is a trust that he says he takes very seriously.
“The job of the community center director is to make sure the community center comes first,” says Davis.
Carver has doubts.
“Woodmen Valley Chapel’s mission is clear and unwavering,” she says. “That is what they believe, and there is nothing wrong with that. We are not anti-church, that is a great mission for a church — but not a community center. It should be a non-threatening place for everyone in the Westside.”
