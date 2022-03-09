Former Colorado Springs Police officer Cem Duzel has returned to a hero’s welcome in Colorado Springs, almost four years after being shot in the head while responding to a call about shots fired in the area of Boulder Street and Bonfoy. Duzel was awarded CSPD’s Medal of Honor and Purple Heart. The shooter, Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi was handed a 45-year prison sentence after an El Paso County jury in 2021 found him guilty of multiple crimes, including one count of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, three counts of assault in the first degree, one count of menacing, and one count of prohibited use of a weapon.
After a months-long hospital stay at UCHealth Memorial Hospital and years of rehabilitation therapy in Denver and New York, Duzel will marry his longtime girlfriend, Layne Pachl, in August. The couple plans to honeymoon nearby. The Police Foundation of Colorado Springs has started a fundraiser to pay for the couple’s wedding and honeymoon this summer. Those who wish to make a tax-deductible donation can do so at tinyurl.com/2s49t2nk.