When a foster mom brought a 2-month-old into her home, she recognized the trauma symptoms: eye contact avoidance, tense body language, a fear of others.
To curb the trauma’s impact on his cognitive development, he would need more attention than she could provide at the time. So the Fostering Hope team stepped in to help, with one volunteer holding and rocking the baby from around six to eight hours a day. After some time, the child was exhibiting normal behaviors again.
The Fostering Hope Foundation, a 15-year-old nonprofit, addresses a critical need in the community: the disconnect between what kids need to heal from abuse and neglect, and what our child welfare system is able to provide.
Children require a sense of stability — safety and belonging — and enriching developmental experiences. “The child welfare system is not designed to provide love and belonging and those kinds of things,” says Executive Director Brian Newsome. When your worldview is shaped by trauma, relationships are a very important component of this healing process. “You need people to affirm your self-worth,” he continues, “and to teach you that you can trust others and lean on others and that the world has its dangers, but it’s not wholesale dangerous.”
Families that utilize Fostering Hope’s services are referred to the nonprofit by child placement agencies. These tend to be more challenging cases, like large sibling groups, teenagers, and children with a lot of medical needs or severe trauma. Fostering Hope volunteers are recruited from the community, trained (and undergo CBI and FBI background checks) then paired with foster families. Coordinators, paid staff members trained in social work, help facilitate these relationships.
Unlike the foster care system, kids don’t age out of these services; it’s a network of support that sees them through into adulthood. “The statistics are pretty abysmal for kids that age out of foster care,” says Newsome. “We’ve been really successful in reversing those, but normally, without support, about one in two can end up homeless within two years of aging out.”
Money raised from the Give! Campaign helps support the nonprofit’s mission by funding full-time coordinators, background checks, liability insurance and other administrative needs. The current challenge, not unlike that faced by other nonprofits, is rebuilding amid the pandemic. In October, Fostering Hope reopened its waiting list for new families. Currently, they serve around 30 families and 15 to 20 adults.
Prior to Fostering Hope, says Newsome, there were limited ways to contribute: “If you wanted to help children in foster care, the main way to do it was to be a foster parent, and very few of us are capable of that. So the unique value proposition of what we’re trying to do is create a safe, effective way for community volunteers to connect and provide that support without being a foster parent.”