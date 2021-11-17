Young Life, a Christian ministry for youths based at 420 N. Cascade Ave. in Colorado Springs, is under federal investigation following allegations of sexual misconduct, Business Insider reported last month.
Four women made the claims in individual charges of discrimination to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Insider reported. They alleged they were “constructively discharged” because Young Life failed to protect them from sexual misconduct. One said she was removed “in direct retaliation” for reporting the alleged sexual assault of another Young Life member[employee.
The women are represented by Iris Halpern of Denver-based law firm Rathod Mohamedbhai. Halpern told Insider the EEOC is investigating their claims and that the ministry’s national policy on sexual misconduct — which groups together illegal activities like forming sexual relationships with children with watching pornography or having a consensual same-sex relationship — has led to an environment in which such misconduct is pervasive.
Young Life declined to comment to the Insider.
CBS Channel 4 in Denver reported in June 2020 that Young Life was sued by a former volunteer who was sexually harassed and witnessed other sexual misconduct. The station reported court documents state the woman told “more than a dozen people about the harassment only to be told at one point that it was ‘God’s plan’ for her.” That case has since been dismissed due to a settlement.
In a tax filing for the year ending Sept. 30, 2019, the most recent available, Young Life reported having 5,882 employees and nearly 88,000 volunteers. Its revenue that year was $403.1 million, $229.9 million of which went to salaries and $21.6 million to fundraising.