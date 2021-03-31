Even a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 113 million people fully vaccinated against the virus worldwide and about 2 million shots administered every day in the United States alone, how long this health crisis will last remains an open question. While epidemiologists consider whether public health efforts will be sufficient to avoid a future where the virus continues to kill, some mental health professionals have also seen signs of an emerging psychosocial crisis that may be running parallel to — and might outlast — the pandemic.
“There are surveys and reports that document already an increase in symptoms of anxiety, depression and distress all around the world,” says Dr. Imad Melhem, a psychiatrist who is chief medical officer at Diversus Health, southern Colorado’s largest community mental health provider.
So far, he says, it appears the pandemic may be taking the greatest toll on the mental health of young people.
Results of a nationwide study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last June supported the theory that the illness, death, social isolation and economic devastation caused by the pandemic have adversely affected the mental health of American adults. Over 40 percent of 5,412 respondents ages 18 and older reported increased substance abuse, anxiety or depression that they believed to be directly correlated with the COVID crisis. Around 11 percent seriously considered suicide in the 30 days before taking the survey, compared with 4 percent in 2018.
While the CDC hasn’t released national suicide data for 2020, provisional data from Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment showed no notable trend from 2019 to 2020 statewide or in El Paso County. There was actually a decrease statewide, from 1,287 to 1,274, while the county showed no change, with 182 self-inflicted deaths in both years.
But youth suicide data tells a different story — 83 youths (ages 10 to 18) died by suicide in Colorado in 2020 versus 73 in 2019, a 13 percent increase. In El Paso County, 17 took their own lives in 2020 versus 11 in 2019, a 54 percent increase.
Melhem says that trend follows an uptick he has seen in youths seeking psychiatric help at Diversus during COVID.
“Even though as an adolescent you’re not facing a job loss or a fear of isolation or fear of not being able to provide for your family as a kid, but more there’s that whole change in habits and connectivity with your friends,” he says. “With their socialization really switching into an alternative mode of life, that would be one thing that I’m pretty sure will be studied from a sociological perspective and from a psychological perspective.”
School closures are believed to account for much of the new mental distress observed in and reported by youth during the pandemic, particularly in those for whom school was a kind of saving grace from abusive family situations. Another CDC study published in November 2020 showed emergency room visits for children experiencing a mental health crisis increased by as much as 31 percent from April through October of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.
Still, it may be too early to tell whether these increases in mental health reports are directly tied to the public health crisis. Suicide remains the second leading cause of death among people from 10 to 24, according to the CDC, and has been on the rise in the U.S. since the beginning of the 21st century. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, the suicide rate grew by 33 percent from 1999 to 2017.
Jessica Well, chief clinical officer at Diversus, says there is already evidence to suggest that a lack of human contact has a detrimental effect on the human psyche.
“If you think about how we are conditioned early on in life ... the way that we comfort others; the way that we self-regulate and self-soothe; the way that we mirror other people’s emotions and facial expressions and body language and the way we talk; the way that we even kind of bridge gaps between people when there’s maybe a level of insecurity or hostility or frustration,” she says. “We have all these kind of innate very physical ways of engaging with people, so the more flat that becomes because now it’s all happening on a screen, the more you kind of desensitize yourself to that human experience that is so much a part of who we are.”
Melhem says the World Health Organization is anticipating a kind of “mass trauma, comparing it to World War I, or the Spanish Flu, where a lot of things happened at the same time. They also talk about how there is a possibility to bounce back, so they also believe in resilience.”
Fred Coolidge, UCCS psychology professor, believes human beings often underestimate their ability to tolerate extreme stress caused by devastating events.
“Eighty-five percent of people who are exposed to a horrible trauma do not develop PTSD,” he says. “We think the statistic of people who actually develop it is closer to 5, 10 or maybe even 15 percent. It’s debatable. But not everybody develops PTSD. Eighty-five percent of people are resilient. They go, ‘God that was horrible, but let’s get on with life.’ We’ve managed to overcome horrible things in our own lives: deaths and divorce and disease and all kinds of stuff. And mostly people walk around fairly happy. So I think we’re underestimating the resilience.”
Kim Butler, who was the director of Winslow Court Retirement Community in the Springs for 10 years before becoming a counseling intern student, has seen the pandemic take a toll on people both old and young. Eleven Winslow Court residents died of COVID-19 last year.
“You really started to see the effects of the isolation, the increased depression, the increased dementia symptoms, the isolation from family members not being able to come in and visit,” she says.
Butler’s 13-year-old was just starting junior high when schools closed in 2020. She says that interruption in education and development for young people is a cost that will likely take time to recoup.
“There certainly is a huge dissonance between telling your kids that it’s OK to go hug grandma and then saying, ‘Don’t touch grandma,’” Well said. “That’s extremely difficult to understand, and for people who have trauma histories or mental health problems or who are already depressed, to not have any of those kinds of physical reinforcers of, ‘I’m here. I’m tangible. Someone has reached out and connected with me.’ That undefined kind of feeling you get when someone puts their hand on your shoulder, we’ve lost that.”
Contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255 for help and resources.