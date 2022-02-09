Local officials with the city, Colorado Springs School District 11, Harrison School District 2 and Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs held a briefing Feb. 3, urging young people to take a seven-day “social media break” in efforts to curb negative social media behaviors.
“You as a parent have the most power over your children’s use of social media, and their abuse of social media,” Mayor John Suthers said at the briefing.
The joint initiative includes a resource website (coloradosprings.gov/challenge), which, with media graphics and school communications, aims to highlight how social media undermines well-being.
Officials cited an increase in negative behaviors including cyberbullying, threats and “planned bullying,” or violent behavior pre-planned using social media.
Children’s Hospital Manager of Behavioral Health Thomas Caughlan cautioned parents about anxiety and depression that can come from the pressures and overexposure to social media. Watch the panel discussion on the city’s Facebook page, facebook.com/cityofCOS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.