In April 1998, I walked through the doors of the ColoradoSprings Independent alternative newspaper, having faked being cool enough to score the graphic design job I was about to start. I was lost in my new hometown without friends, without a connection to local establishments, desperately wanting to return home to Minnesota where I had people, a purpose, a place. I thought often then of giving up on Colorado Springs.

The production office was a small, upper floor room in the Independence Building with dirty carpet, a view of the alley dumpsters and wall-to-wall blueberry Macintosh computers. My two new co-workers — Brennan and Adrian — embraced this outgoing girl from the Midwest, taught me everything they knew about our fledgling alt newspaper, and I joined them in meeting deadlines and saving the world, starting in my new backyard. We were scrappy then.

Over the 21 years of my tenure, we grew up but didn’t outgrow making a difference, telling stories some didn’t want unearthed, giving voice to the voiceless and standing up for what was right — and more so, left. We took the newspaper from graph paper paste-ups and Rubylith into the digital age with direct-to-plate digital, full-color printing, started a website (remember when those didn’t exist?!) and dove into social media to reach people where they were.

We mourned together, dropped everything and changed course in a moment to craft meaningful local versions of national stories like the Columbine school shooting, the 9/11 attacks and Trump’s unexpected presidential win, and deciphered how they affected our neighbors.

We celebrated wins like the TOPS tax passing and banded together to support each other and the region during the Hayman and Waldo Canyon fires. We exponentially grew our journalistic footprint and influence when we bought the Colorado Springs Business Journal family of papers and strengthened the truly locally owned news world in the Springs. By this point, my connection to this paper — this place — was real. I hadn’t given up. I had found my people. This big little city was my capital-H home. And to this day, some of my very best friends are the journalists, artists, salespeople, clients, nonprofit mavens and local leaders from the years I spent at the Indy.

To say I grew up at the paper would be an understatement. (Though my favorite reader comment was from when I was around 40 years old, insinuating that I’d never grown up. We had put Space Cat on the cover of the New Year’s edition and they commented, “This is what happens when you put a drunk teenager in charge.”) The news taught me how to manage people, manage projects and manage my emotions. Just because it hurts you, doesn’t mean it’s personal.

It’s hard not to use the cliché, “end of an era,” because it is. The piecemeal alternative newspaper with inherited office furniture and no IT plan, turned print media juggernaut with eight papers in its orbit, is now morphing into a nonprofit media organization and magazine. Media as we knew it doesn’t exist anymore, whether in print, broadcast or over the airwaves. We all do what we must to survive, and the fact that the Indy is forging ahead in a new form versus closing its doors like so many others, proves that its heart is more “scrappy start-up from 1993” than it looks.

I do this knowing I’ll forget someone, but this might be my only chance — so thank you John Weiss, Kathryn Eastburn, Erik Cushman, Cara DeGette, Fran Zankowski, Teri Homick, Ralph Routon, Jack Ward and John Hazlehurst for your leadership and knowledge and friendship. Thank you to every staffer who’s crossed the threshold, wide-eyed, and called the Indy home. You made it a place I wanted to spend my days (and sometimes nights). And thank you to Amy Gillentine and the current staff, who never give up — and have accepted the challenge to once again change the face of Colorado Springs media.

Carrie Simison was a 21-year employee of the Independent and is now director of marketing and communications for the Downtown Partnership. She lives in the Patty Jewett neighborhood with her three-legged German Shorthaired Pointer, Lukas.