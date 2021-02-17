Cell phone Tracking information--- Your article Re: cell phones, brings to mind perhaps it is time for legislation making it a felony to obtain. any information which is detrimental to the phone owner or is used in a fraud like manor against the owner. If the damage is > $250.00 it should be a felony and treated as such with very punitive legal consequences. 5 year minimum sentences and no relief of jail time until 3 X the amount lost by the owner is repaid.
John Lonergan
Colorado Springs
Editor's note: Letters to the editor have not been edited nor fact-checked.