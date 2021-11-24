After nearly 18 months of quarantine, a lot of us have begun to embrace spending more time outdoors. Even as we’ve transitioned to fall (aside from a few chilly mornings here and there) the weather feels like its remained consistently hot. Well, it didn’t just feel that way.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), “July [2021] was Earth’s hottest month on record.” Additionally, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that as many as 600 people died during June’s Pacific Northwest heatwave. On Aug. 17 a young California couple, Jonathan Gerrish and Ellen Chung, along with their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and the family dog Oski in tow, were all found dead on a steep trail less than 2 miles from where they parked their car. They died of hyperthermia and dehydration due to heat exposure. The temperatures had been near 110 degrees that day.
In our state, University of Colorado Boulder researchers have measured data over the past 37 years and found that heat and drought are responsible for over 70 percent of tree deaths in the 13 regions of subalpine forest. That study was published in February’s Journal of Ecology. Comparatively, only 23 percent of tree deaths are due to bark beetles and about 5 percent due to wind damage.
The United Nations has issued a “code red for humanity” based on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report that lays out precise consequences and forecasts for the 21st century. The report calls human-caused climate change “unequivocal” and “an established fact.” Yet this level of crisis often is politicized and relegated to background noise in a lot of our minds.
In recent weeks, government officials from across the globe convened in Glasgow, Scotland, for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change COP26 Conference, and a state lawmaker who has helped lead environmental justice efforts in Colorado, Rep. Dominique Jackson, a Democrat from Aurora, was among them. Jackson sponsored two pieces of climate legislation, House Bill 21-1266 and Senate Bill 21-200, to strengthen the reduction of greenhouse emissions with special emphasis on equity and environmental justice. Low-income neighborhoods and communities of color in Colorado have long faced disproportionate impacts from fossil-fuel pollution, including the oil refineries and highways that threaten neighborhoods. Martin Drake Power Plant, a prime example, is scheduled for decommissioning on Dec. 31, 2022.
But Colorado keeps pumping carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases (responsible for warming the planet) into the Earth’s atmosphere at astronomical rates.
A January Colorado Sun article says this is where the state stands on reaching its emissions goals: “Overall carbon emissions were down about 9.3% between 2005 and 2019 to 127 million tons, according to the E3 modeling. That still leaves tens of millions of tons that need to be cut by 2030.”
That’s because oil and gas are huge businesses globally, but also here at home.
These emissions represent and are a result of product and transportation choices we make daily but our choices are also influenced by policies and systems that govern industry, development and transportation. Privilege and access also play a role in the population’s ability to make the best and wisest choices for the environment — and not just oneself. Often, though, policies benefit the profiteers.
For instance, if public transportation is not adequately resourced in your community, getting you where you need to be when you need to be there (without taking up half your day to do it), you are probably not going to utilize it. Especially when your gas-guzzling car can get you there in 15-20 minutes. Side note: If you’re not making a livable wage, you’re probably not buying a new electric car. And, when it came to the pandemic, many who were immunocompromised found shopping in person to be virtually impossible, (not to mention the lack of certain privileges that keep some people from shopping in person all the time), so Amazon felt like the only choice.
Chuck Woodruff with Colorado Newsline reports, “The stakes of these [environmental] decisions, in Colorado and beyond, couldn’t be higher. Already, the greenhouse gases added to the atmosphere by human activity since the late 19th century have warmed the planet by an average of 1.1 degrees Celsius... In parts of Colorado, including much of the Western Slope, warming has outpaced the global average, deepening a 20-year megadrought impacting farmers and ranchers and leading to unprecedented wildfires.”
And according to the Center for Science Education, “Climate models predict that Earth’s global average temperature will rise and [sic] additional 4° C (7.2° F) during the 21st Century if greenhouse gas levels continue to rise.”
So who can save us? The megawealthy? Unlikely, as they’re too busy contributing to the ruin of our environment with their field trips to outer space (Blue Origin, SpaceX, Virgin Galactic).
I guess the rest of us will have to pick up the slack — and our aggression — in our push for a net-zero planet.
But our time is running out...