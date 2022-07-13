The fight to limit the political power of Black and Brown folks has been present in the United States since slavery. We watched a new era of Jim Crow emerge during the 2020 general election as Republicans pushed false claims of a “stolen election” and “widespread voter fraud.” Then-President Donald Trump pulled out all stops — and stoked an insurrection — as he refused to relinquish power. The Big Lie encouraged Republican legislators across the country to introduce voting restrictions; The Brennan Center notes “lawmakers in 27 states have introduced at least 148 election interference bills in the 2022 legislative session.” What’s worse: In some cases these new proposals are designed to work in conjunction with existing oppressive voting laws that are already disenfranchising large swaths of Black and Brown communities.
In Colorado, we are fortunate to have some of the most access-friendly voting laws in the country, but that does not mean there is not still work to do — specifically in Colorado Springs.
On June 1, Citizens Project, Colorado Latinos Vote, The League of Women Voters and Black/Latino Leadership Coalition filed a lawsuit represented by the American Civil Liberties Union against the city of Colorado Springs citing that “when an election is held — just as where or how an election is held — may result in unlawful racial discrimination.”
Citizens Project Executive Director Mike Williams says, “overall Colorado does [have some of the best voting laws] ... but we are also not suing Colorado, we are suing Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs, isn’t even up to [voting] standard with some of the biggest cities our size in the state. We are [suing] because we want to make sure that people have access to vote and the city’s representation reflects the city, and currently it doesn’t.”
According to the complaint, Colorado Springs is virtually alone, being one of just three cities across the state that holds its municipal elections in April of odd-numbered years. The complaint goes on to say that this schedule for City Council and the mayoral races massively disadvantages Black and Latino voters — only 16 percent of non-white residents participate this these elections as compared with 32 percent of white voters. There is a stark uptick in voter turnout for elections held during even-numbered years (on the same cycle as state and the general election). In those years, a whopping 64 percent of non-white voters turn out. (White voter participation climbs too, but not as dramatically.) The complaint states that “the ratio of non-white turnout to white turnout therefore spikes by an average of 30 percentage points in November on-year elections — a huge reduction in racial disparity.”
“The numbers are clear,” says Williams.
The underrepresentation of BIPOC voters also has extreme consequences for the city’s representation and who is able to be voted into government seats. Williams says the disparate voting schedule is one of the reasons that a person of color or a woman has not been able to be elected into a at-large seat in over a decade, despite the fact they make up a large portion of our city’s population. Williams adds that figures from the plaintiffs’ counsel show moving the election to the even-year cycle would also save the city close about $139,000, because it costs significantly less to run the elections concurrently. Williams hopes that funding could instead go to food programs or helping houseless community members find affordable housing options.
Williams says complaints about the timing for city elections are not new. As soon as the suit was filed, Williams said several people including past council members and former officeholders in city government said that they had been working to change the voting schedule for some time. So far, Williams says the city has asked for an extension but has not yet filed an official response. He’s not sure how far the suit will go, but hopes that the voting schedule will change in time for the next election cycle.
Disclsoure: Patience Kabwasa is board chair of Citizens Project.